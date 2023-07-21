Scorching Texas Heat Has Dolphins Turning Pink, Researchers Say

A pink-bellied dolphin spotted along the Texas coast isn't part of a promotional campaign for the movie "Barbie" — but rather the result of blistering heat and water that's warmer than normal.

Britt Thompson is an amateur photographer from Corpus Christi, Texas, who captured a pink bottlenose dolphin on camera in the waters near Port Aransas.

The marine mammal was riding the wave of a tugboat, jumping in and out of the surf. Thompson said he was "blessed" to be in the right spot at just the right time to photograph the pink dolphin in just the right post.

"I love Port Aransas and spend as much time as I can over there," Thompson told the Houston Chronicle. "I often see dolphins breaching in front of larger vessels like oil tankers, but I rarely see them breaching in front of a tug."

Dr. Erin Fougères, who’s the administrator for the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s marine mammal stranding program, said the phenomenon isn’t a rarity in warm waters and hot months.

Dolphins can turn pink during the warmer months as a result of how their bodies cool down. Getty Images

"Dolphins' bellies turn pink as a way to dump excess heat when they're active, especially during summer months in warm waters, such as Texas," Fougères said. "It is called vasodilation and it permits blood to flow within the peripheral arteries and diffuse heat into the cooler environment."

Fougères said the pink coloring happens because of blood near the surface of the dolphin’s white skin. She added that marine mammals like dolphins enjoy swimming near large vessels.

"Riding a wave or a boat wake is an energetically efficient form of travel — a dolphin can go almost twice as fast using the same energy cost," Fougères said. "They may also ride a wave or boat because it is fun or because the boat stirs up prey for them to catch."

Thompson’s sighting comes just days after a Texas man caught a pink dolphin on video while fishing in Louisiana.

That sighting is believed to be the famous “Pinky” that is often seen in the Calcasieu River south of Lake Charles.