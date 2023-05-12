Scientists Stumped by Mysterious Sounds in Earth’s Stratosphere

Scientists from Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico sent giant solar balloons more than 70,000 feet above Earth and recorded sounds heard in the planet's stratosphere.
The low-frequency sounds captured by microbarometers are part of Daniel Bowman's findings from several dozen balloon expeditions into the stratosphere he completed between 2016 and this past April. Bowman presented his findings at the 184th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, held in Chicago on Thursday, CNN reported.
The stratosphere, which is the second layer of the Earth's atmosphere, is home to the ozone layer that blocks out large portions of the Sun's harmful ultraviolet radiation, according to NASA. Bowman was initially intrigued in graduate school by the concept of capturing sounds in the stratosphere when he learned about low-frequency noises sparked by volcanoes that are inaudible to the human ear.
Bowman had initially proposed using infrasound recorders on balloons to capture the volcanic sounds. But he and his adviser, Jonathan Lees of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, changed plans when they learned microphones had not been attached to stratospheric balloons in half a century, Bowman said.
- Astronomers Discover What Could Be the Largest Explosion Ever in Space
- This little Mars helicopter has opened a new frontier in space exploration
- Why NASA is spending $4 billion to shoot three mannequins around the moon on the Artemis rocket
- Where does space begin? Chinese spy balloon highlights legal fuzziness of ‘near space’
- NASA Unveils Robot Snake That Will Explore Other Planets
"On our solar balloons, we have recorded surface and buried chemical explosions, thunder, ocean waves colliding, propeller aircraft, city sounds, suborbital rocket launches, earthquakes, and maybe even freight trains and jet aircraft," Bowman told CNN via email this week. "We’ve also recorded sounds whose origin is unclear."
Scientists were not able to make out the sources of other sounds picked up. Bowman explained that in the stratosphere, "there are mysterious infrasound signals that occur a few times per hour on some flights, but the source of these is completely unknown." He also said there are recordings from many flights "with signals whose origin we do not understand."
Sandia National Laboratories geophysicist Sarah Albert has probed the existence of a "sound channel," which carries noise across great distances in the atmosphere, according to CNN. This channel exists at altitudes Bowman investigates. Together, the two scientists are looking at parsing out the origins of mysterious sounds that ride the channel.
"It may be that sound gets trapped in the channel and echoes around until it’s completely garbled," Bowman said. "But whether it is near and fairly quiet (like a patch of turbulence) or distant and loud (like a faraway storm) is not clear yet."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews