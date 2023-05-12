Scientists Stumped by Mysterious Sounds in Earth’s Stratosphere

Scientists from Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico sent giant solar balloons more than 70,000 feet above Earth and recorded sounds heard in the planet's stratosphere.

The low-frequency sounds captured by microbarometers are part of Daniel Bowman's findings from several dozen balloon expeditions into the stratosphere he completed between 2016 and this past April. Bowman presented his findings at the 184th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, held in Chicago on Thursday, CNN reported.

The stratosphere, which is the second layer of the Earth's atmosphere, is home to the ozone layer that blocks out large portions of the Sun's harmful ultraviolet radiation, according to NASA. Bowman was initially intrigued in graduate school by the concept of capturing sounds in the stratosphere when he learned about low-frequency noises sparked by volcanoes that are inaudible to the human ear.

Bowman had initially proposed using infrasound recorders on balloons to capture the volcanic sounds. But he and his adviser, Jonathan Lees of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, changed plans when they learned microphones had not been attached to stratospheric balloons in half a century, Bowman said.

"On our solar balloons, we have recorded surface and buried chemical explosions, thunder, ocean waves colliding, propeller aircraft, city sounds, suborbital rocket launches, earthquakes, and maybe even freight trains and jet aircraft," Bowman told CNN via email this week. "We’ve also recorded sounds whose origin is unclear."

Scientists were not able to make out the sources of other sounds picked up. Bowman explained that in the stratosphere, "there are mysterious infrasound signals that occur a few times per hour on some flights, but the source of these is completely unknown." He also said there are recordings from many flights "with signals whose origin we do not understand."

Sandia National Laboratories geophysicist Sarah Albert has probed the existence of a "sound channel," which carries noise across great distances in the atmosphere, according to CNN. This channel exists at altitudes Bowman investigates. Together, the two scientists are looking at parsing out the origins of mysterious sounds that ride the channel.

"It may be that sound gets trapped in the channel and echoes around until it’s completely garbled," Bowman said. "But whether it is near and fairly quiet (like a patch of turbulence) or distant and loud (like a faraway storm) is not clear yet."