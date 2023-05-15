Scientists are perplexed by a series of minor tremors in Denmark, for which they can't seem to find a have a clear origin.

The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), an independent research and advisory institution within Denmark’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities received on Saturday more than 60 tips about small “earthquake-like” tremors. These tips came from Bornholm, an island in the Baltic sea where nearly 40,000 people live.

No one was injured, but according to Danish media there was some property damage.

The source of these tremors remained a mystery Monday morning. The GEUS said that they were not caused by an earthquake. There was some speculation that this was the result of Polish military activity. However, while the Polish government did confirm that they were conducting military exercises at the time, GEUS said that it was “unlikely” that this was the cause.

Seismologists concluded only that the tremors were “acoustic pressure waves from an unknown source.”

According to the GEUS, these tremors were measured at a magnitude of 2.3.