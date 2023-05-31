Scientists Identify Bacteria Able to Break Down ‘Forever Chemicals’
PFAS end up in water and food supplies, and can lead to health problems
Researchers in California have discovered two kinds of bacteria that could be key to removing harmful chemicals lingering in the environment and causing health problems.
PFAs, or per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, come from everyday products, like non-stick cookware, firefighting foam and stain repellants, but they often end up in the air and in water supplies. They are manmade and pose long-term risks to humans and wildlife.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also considers them notoriously difficult to get rid of; they are often found in the blood of people and animals all over the world.
But a team from the University of California, Riverside, has found two natural substances that start a chain reaction to break down the stubborn PFAs and "render them harmless."
- The fashion industry’s reckoning with ‘forever chemicals’
- California Bill Would Ban ‘Toxic’ Chemicals In Skittles
- Inside the hell of East Palestine: Unanswered questions, frustration and the lingering threat of toxic chemicals
- Toxic Chemicals Allegedly Found in Sports Bras, Leggings, and Athleisure Outfits
- Gas stoves can harm your health — and scientists have known that for decades
Researcher Yujie Men discovered that the two bacteria, desulfovibrio aminophilus and sporomusa sphaeroides, are found in groundwater where harmful PFAS also lurk. The idea is that a nutrient like methanol can be injected into the ground to speed up growth of the bacteria, which then overwhelm the chemicals.
The findings are still in their infancy, but scientists hope this offers a solution to help clean up the PFA mess.
“Now, we know who they are,” Men said. “So, we can use the pure cultures to further understand the degradation mechanisms, which enzymes are involved, and whether we can manipulate or modify those to make them better.”
PFAs' presence in land, air and water has been linked with illnesses like cancer, kidney disease and hormone disruption.
The EPA is also working to better understand PFAS and how to prevent them from polluting the environment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News