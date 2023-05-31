Scientists Identify Bacteria Able to Break Down ‘Forever Chemicals’

Researchers in California have discovered two kinds of bacteria that could be key to removing harmful chemicals lingering in the environment and causing health problems.

PFAs, or per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, come from everyday products, like non-stick cookware, firefighting foam and stain repellants, but they often end up in the air and in water supplies. They are manmade and pose long-term risks to humans and wildlife.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also considers them notoriously difficult to get rid of; they are often found in the blood of people and animals all over the world.

But a team from the University of California, Riverside, has found two natural substances that start a chain reaction to break down the stubborn PFAs and "render them harmless."

Researcher Yujie Men discovered that the two bacteria, desulfovibrio aminophilus and sporomusa sphaeroides, are found in groundwater where harmful PFAS also lurk. The idea is that a nutrient like methanol can be injected into the ground to speed up growth of the bacteria, which then overwhelm the chemicals.

Scientist examining a microbiological culture

The findings are still in their infancy, but scientists hope this offers a solution to help clean up the PFA mess.

“Now, we know who they are,” Men said. “So, we can use the pure cultures to further understand the degradation mechanisms, which enzymes are involved, and whether we can manipulate or modify those to make them better.”

PFAs' presence in land, air and water has been linked with illnesses like cancer, kidney disease and hormone disruption.

The EPA is also working to better understand PFAS and how to prevent them from polluting the environment.