The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Scientists Identify Bacteria Able to Break Down ‘Forever Chemicals’

    PFAS end up in water and food supplies, and can lead to health problems

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Researchers in California have discovered two kinds of bacteria that could be key to removing harmful chemicals lingering in the environment and causing health problems.

    PFAs, or per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, come from everyday products, like non-stick cookware, firefighting foam and stain repellants, but they often end up in the air and in water supplies. They are manmade and pose long-term risks to humans and wildlife.

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also considers them notoriously difficult to get rid of; they are often found in the blood of people and animals all over the world.

    But a team from the University of California, Riverside, has found two natural substances that start a chain reaction to break down the stubborn PFAs and "render them harmless."

    Read More

    Researcher Yujie Men discovered that the two bacteria, desulfovibrio aminophilus and sporomusa sphaeroides, are found in groundwater where harmful PFAS also lurk. The idea is that a nutrient like methanol can be injected into the ground to speed up growth of the bacteria, which then overwhelm the chemicals.

    Scientist examining a microbiological culture
    Scientist examining a microbiological culture

    The findings are still in their infancy, but scientists hope this offers a solution to help clean up the PFA mess.

    “Now, we know who they are,” Men said. “So, we can use the pure cultures to further understand the degradation mechanisms, which enzymes are involved, and whether we can manipulate or modify those to make them better.”

    PFAs' presence in land, air and water has been linked with illnesses like cancer, kidney disease and hormone disruption.

    The EPA is also working to better understand PFAS and how to prevent them from polluting the environment.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.