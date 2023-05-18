The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Scientists Have Invented Electronic Skin that Can Talk to the Brain

    Researchers say the e-skin may restore sensory feedback in amputees.

    Published |Updated
    Safia Ali
    Stanford University scientists have invented a type of electronic skin that sends sensory signals to the brain which may help prosthetic wearers mimic a sense of touch and temperature, researchers said Thursday. 

    The e-skin, which is a similar thickness as the outer layer of human skin,  contains “soft integrated circuits that will convert a sense of pressure or temperature similar to nerve impulses to communicate with the brain,” the researchers said

    A study detailing the groundbreaking skin is published in the journal Science. 

    The skin is the first to combine a similar sense of touch, electrical and mechanical features of real skin in a soft, durable form that could be used prosthetic skins and “innovative human-machine interfaces to provide a human-like sense of touch.” 

    Zhenan Bao, senior author of the study, said the team had been “working on a monolithic e-skin for some time. The hurdle was not so much finding mechanisms to mimic the remarkable sensory abilities of human touch, but bringing them together using only skin-like materials,” 

    The prototype is three years in the making. 

    Researchers said they hope the skin not only restores movement and functions in amputees, but also provides sensory feedback. The skin could also be used as new-age implantable or wearable medical devices.

    The breakthrough technology is now in the process of scalability and wider functionality. 

