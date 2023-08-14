Scientists Discover a New Terrifying Antarctic Sea Creature With 20 Arms and a ‘Strawberry-Like’ Body
The strawberry feather star has a frightening appearance and lives up to nearly 4,000 feet underwater
A team of marine scientists said they’ve found a new species of sea creatures off the coast of Antarctica.
Scientists discovered the strawberry feather star with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography based out of the University of California, San Diego. The team said the creature resembles a strawberry — a frightening one, at that, as the invertebrate has 20 arms.
Not much about the creature is known, but it’s suggested they’re related to starfish and sea cucumbers. Only one species of Promachocrinus kerguelensis, also known as Antarctic feather stars, have been found until now.
- Drop in Arctic Sea Ice This Year ‘Unprecedented’ as Scientists Report ‘Very Sudden Change’
- New Shark Species with ‘Humanlike Molars’ Discovered in Australia: Report
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists Find
- Severed Body Parts Found in Boston Dumpster: ‘Terrifying’
- Scientists Discover Remains of New Dinosaur Species
- Antarctica is Missing a Chunk of Sea Ice the Size of Seven U.S. States
The creatures reside at depths between 215 and 3,840 feet and have long limbs that extend from their light-pink to dark-red bodies.
The scientists trekked to Antarctica and sought to find more information on the species. They analyzed related species that were discovered and documented in 2007 and 2008, according to reports from Gizmodo.
The researchers said they analyzed the DNA and shape of the creatures, which allowed them to identify more refined members of the species.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- 1 in 3 US Adults Has a Tattoo, More Than Half of Women Under 50: SurveyNews
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews