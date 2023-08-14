Scientists Discover a New Terrifying Antarctic Sea Creature With 20 Arms and a ‘Strawberry-Like’ Body

A team of marine scientists said they’ve found a new species of sea creatures off the coast of Antarctica.

Scientists discovered the strawberry feather star with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography based out of the University of California, San Diego. The team said the creature resembles a strawberry — a frightening one, at that, as the invertebrate has 20 arms.

Not much about the creature is known, but it’s suggested they’re related to starfish and sea cucumbers. Only one species of Promachocrinus kerguelensis, also known as Antarctic feather stars, have been found until now.

The creatures reside at depths between 215 and 3,840 feet and have long limbs that extend from their light-pink to dark-red bodies. McLaughlin, Wilson, Rouse/Invertebrate Systematics

The creatures reside at depths between 215 and 3,840 feet and have long limbs that extend from their light-pink to dark-red bodies.

The scientists trekked to Antarctica and sought to find more information on the species. They analyzed related species that were discovered and documented in 2007 and 2008, according to reports from Gizmodo.

The researchers said they analyzed the DNA and shape of the creatures, which allowed them to identify more refined members of the species.