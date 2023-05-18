Scientists Find Earth-Sized Planet That May Be Covered in Volcanoes

Scientists have discovered a planet believed to be roughly the size of Earth and covered in volcanoes, and some have posited that it could have conditions conducive to life.

The body, dubbed LP 791-18 d, sits about 90 light-years from the comparably-sized Earth in the constellation Crater, according to NASA.

A group of researchers led by Merrin Peterson, a graduate of the University of Montreal’s Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets, detailed their out-of-this-world find in the May 17 edition of scientific journal Nature. They discovered and studied LP 791-18 d with data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, the retired Spitzer Space Telescope, and ground-based observatories.

“LP 791-18 d is tidally locked, which means the same side constantly faces its star,” Björn Benneke, a study co-author and astronomy professor, told NASA. “The day side would probably be too hot for liquid water to exist on the surface. But the amount of volcanic activity we suspect occurs all over the planet could sustain an atmosphere, which may allow water to condense on the night side.”

It’s believed that LP 791-18 d could see as much volcanic activity as Io, one of Jupiter’s moons and site of the most such activity in our solar system. That level of activity suggests that the planet could have an atmosphere.

“A big question in astrobiology, the field that broadly studies the origins of life on Earth and beyond, is if tectonic or volcanic activity is necessary for life,” said Jessie Christiansen, another co-author and a research scientist at NASA’s Exoplanet Science Institute at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.

“In addition to potentially providing an atmosphere, these processes could churn up materials that would otherwise sink down and get trapped in the crust, including those we think are important for life, like carbon.”

The team believes that LP 791-18 d is a prime target for further research. Astronomers were already aware of two other planets in the system, LP 791-18 b and c, both of which are significantly larger than Earth. LP 791-18 c has already been approved for observation by the James Webb Space Telescope.