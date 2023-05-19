Paleontologists in Spain have discovered what they say is likely a new species of dinosaur, part of the large, carnivorous Spinosaurid family.

Researchers analyzed fossil fragments, including part of a jaw bone, a tooth and several vertebrae, that dated from about 127 million years ago during the early Cretaceous period.



The findings, published this week in the journal Scientific Reports, suggest that the specimens came from a previously undiscovered species of Spinosaurid that would have been up to 36 feet long, or about the length of a city bus, and walked on two feet while catching prey with its hands — similar to the T-Rex.

The species has been given the name Protathlitis cinctorrensis by the research team. Protathlitis, Greek for “champion,” was chosen as an homage to the Spanish football club Villarreal C.F., which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, lead researcher Jose Santos‑Cubedo told ABC News. Cinctorres is the area in Spain where the fossils were discovered.

The findings suggest that the dinosaur likely lived in Laurasia, the northern part of the Pangea land mass that consists of modern-day North America, Europe, and Asia, before migrating and diversifying.

