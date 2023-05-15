Scientists Discover ‘Demon Catshark’ Species Half a Mile Under the Surface

A new, mysterious shark with white eyes has been discovered off the coast of Australia.
The species' scientific name is Apristurus Ovicorrugatus but it belongs to the bigger Apristurus family, commonly known as 'demon catsharks'. This is a diverse genus, with more than 40 species that dwell in deep ocean waters.
This particular species is unusual in having white eyes, according to the New York Times. Scientists have not concluded as to why Apristurus Ovicorrugatus’s eyes are this color, but some suspect it might help them see underwater.
The newly discovered sharks live in the waters off the northwestern coast of Australia and attach their eggs to the coral, preventing ocean waters from pulling the eggs away.
- Scientists Discover Remains of New Dinosaur Species
- Scientists Find Earth-Sized Planet That May Be Covered in Volcanoes
- How the end of Roe could hamstring medical research and the hunt for new treatments
- Endangered Wild Koalas Getting Vaccinated Against Chlamydia
- This little Mars helicopter has opened a new frontier in space exploration
Investigations into the new species began several years ago when researchers found unique egg cases with longitudinal ridges. While they knew the eggs belonged to the Apristurus family, the exact species was unclear.
This prompted an investigation that eventually uncovered this new variety of bottom-feeding sharks.
When scientists announced their discovery in an article in the Journal of Fish Biology, they referenced the origins of the discovery in the paper’s title, “What came first? The shark or the egg?”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews