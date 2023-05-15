The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Scientists Discover ‘Demon Catshark’ Species Half a Mile Under the Surface

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    A new, mysterious shark with white eyes has been discovered off the coast of Australia. 

    The species' scientific name is Apristurus Ovicorrugatus but it belongs to the bigger Apristurus family, commonly known as 'demon catsharks'. This is a diverse genus, with more than 40 species that dwell in deep ocean waters.

    This particular species is unusual in having white eyes, according to the New York Times. Scientists have not concluded as to why Apristurus Ovicorrugatus’s eyes are this color, but some suspect it might help them see underwater. 

    The newly discovered sharks live in the waters off the northwestern coast of Australia and attach their eggs to the coral, preventing ocean waters from pulling the eggs away. 

    Read More

    Investigations into the new species began several years ago when researchers found unique egg cases with longitudinal ridges. While they knew the eggs belonged to the Apristurus family, the exact species was unclear.

    This prompted an investigation that eventually uncovered this new variety of bottom-feeding sharks. 

    When scientists announced their discovery in an article in the Journal of Fish Biology, they referenced the origins of the discovery in the paper’s title, “What came first? The shark or the egg?” 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.