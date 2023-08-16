Scientists Discover Alaska’s Largest Dinosaur Track Site

Scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks have discovered and documented the state’s largest known single dinosaur track site.

The tracks were discovered in a part of Denali National Park and Preserve coined “The Coliseum” by researchers, an area about one-and-a-half football fields in size. The area contains layers and layers of dinosaur prints preserved in rock, the university announced last week.

The scientists recently published a paper with their findings, where the researchers call their discovery area “an abundant and diverse ichnofossil record of high latitude dinosaurs.” The tracks belong to ornithopods, ceratopsids, and large and small-bodied avian and non-avian theropods, the scientists wrote.

“It’s not just one level of rock with tracks on it,” the paper’s lead author Dustin Stewart told the university. “It is a sequence through time. Up until now, Denali had other track sites that are known, but nothing of this magnitude.”

The area where the scientists located the tracks is remote, and it took about seven hours to reach on foot. The researchers believe during the Late Cretaceous Period, the cliffs that now make up “The Coliseum” were flat ground near a watering hole on a large flood plain, the university said. Back then, it was part of a large river system with bodies of freshwater nearby and a climate like the Pacific Northwest.

“They are beautiful,” Pat Druckenmiller, senior author of the paper and director of the University of Alaska Museum of the North, told the university. “You can see the shape of the toes and the texture of the skin.”

The researchers also found fossilized plants, pollen grains, and evidence of freshwater shellfish and invertebrates. The dinosaur tracks belong to juvenile and adult dinosaurs that visited the area over thousands of years, the university said. The preserved tracks belong to large plant-eating duck-billed and horned dinosaurs, raptors, and tyrannosaurs rex.