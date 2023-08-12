Scientists Discover 3 Million-Year-Old Animal Species That Can Survive High Temperatures 

Scientists believe they found two types of moles that have been living in eastern Turkey for 3 million years, and are capable of surviving temperatures well above records set by the recent heat waves in the U.S.

In a new study published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society last month, a team of global researchers identified two new mole species — Talpa hakkariensis and Talpa davidiana tatvanensis — that live in the mountainous regions of eastern Turkey.

These species, the study says, are able to withstand extreme temperatures.

In the summer, they survive temperatures reaching up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and in the winter, they’re buried under about six feet of snow.

Researchers found two new mole species in the mountainous regions of eastern Turkey that can withstand extreme temperatures. 4FR/Getty Images

“It is very rare to find new species of mammals today,” said David Bilton, the study’s senior author and a professor of aquatic biology at the University of Plymouth, according to a press release. “There are only around 6,500 mammal species that have been identified across the world and, by comparison, there are around 400,000 species of beetles known, with an estimated 1 to 2 million on Earth.”

On the surface, these two moles don’t look that different from other mole species.

But DNA technology showed biological distinctions in these two mole species.

They belong to a subterranean group of invertebrate-eating mammals that are commonly found across Europe and Western Asia, the university press release says.

“Through this study, we have established something of a hidden pocket of biodiversity and know far more about the species that live within it than previously,” Bilton said. “That will be critical for conservation experts, and society as a whole, when considering how best to manage this part of the planet."