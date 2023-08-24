Scientists Detect Mysterious Dark Spot on Neptune From Earth for First Time

Astronomers using European Southern Observatory's VLT telescope have spotted a dark patch on Neptune and a bright spot nearby, both previously unseen from Earth.

While large spots aren't uncommon on giant planets like Neptune, this is the first time a dark spot has been observed on Neptune from Earth, according to a new release from ESO.

Unlike Jupiter's well-known Great Red Spot, Neptune's dark spots are rare and short-lived.

"On Neptune, a dark spot was first discovered by NASA's Voyager 2 in 1989, before disappearing a few years later," the ESO release explained.

A team led by Patrick Irwin from the University of Oxford used VLT (Very Large Telescope) data to understand the spots better.

Previously, the dark spots were thought to be gaps in the clouds. However, the new observations reveal a different story — the dark patches appear to result from particles below the visible haze layer getting darker, which happens as various particles mix in Neptune's atmosphere.

"The new observations indicate instead that dark spots are likely the result of air particles darkening in a layer below the main visible haze layer, as ices and hazes mix in Neptune's atmosphere," scientists said, per the release.

"Coming to this conclusion was no easy feat because dark spots are not permanent features of Neptune's atmosphere, and astronomers had never before been able to study them in sufficient detail," they continued.

During their research, scientists also discovered what appeared to be a "rare deep bright cloud type that had never been identified before, even from space," study co-author Michael Wong, a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, announced.

The findings were possible thanks to VLT's Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer, which splits reflected sunlight from Neptune into different colors, allowing scientists to analyze these spots in detail, the team said.