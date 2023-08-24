Scientists Detect Mysterious Dark Spot on Neptune From Earth for First Time

Astronomers using European Southern Observatory's VLT telescope have spotted a dark patch on Neptune and a bright spot nearby, both previously unseen from Earth.
While large spots aren't uncommon on giant planets like Neptune, this is the first time a dark spot has been observed on Neptune from Earth, according to a new release from ESO.
Unlike Jupiter's well-known Great Red Spot, Neptune's dark spots are rare and short-lived.
"On Neptune, a dark spot was first discovered by NASA's Voyager 2 in 1989, before disappearing a few years later," the ESO release explained.
A team led by Patrick Irwin from the University of Oxford used VLT (Very Large Telescope) data to understand the spots better.
Previously, the dark spots were thought to be gaps in the clouds. However, the new observations reveal a different story — the dark patches appear to result from particles below the visible haze layer getting darker, which happens as various particles mix in Neptune's atmosphere.
"The new observations indicate instead that dark spots are likely the result of air particles darkening in a layer below the main visible haze layer, as ices and hazes mix in Neptune's atmosphere," scientists said, per the release.
- Disappearing Clouds on Neptune Leave Space Scientists Baffled
- Scientists Detect Gravitational Waves From Colliding Supermassive Black Holes, Confirming Einstein’s Predictions
- Source of Mysterious Interstellar Radio Signal Discovered by Scientists
- Scientists Engineer Bacteria to Detect Colon Cancer
- Space Scientists Just Purposefully Crashed a Satellite Into Earth
- Scientists Stumped by Mysterious Sounds in Earth’s Stratosphere
"Coming to this conclusion was no easy feat because dark spots are not permanent features of Neptune's atmosphere, and astronomers had never before been able to study them in sufficient detail," they continued.
During their research, scientists also discovered what appeared to be a "rare deep bright cloud type that had never been identified before, even from space," study co-author Michael Wong, a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, announced.
The findings were possible thanks to VLT's Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer, which splits reflected sunlight from Neptune into different colors, allowing scientists to analyze these spots in detail, the team said.
- Man Arrested and Released After Allegedly Setting Fire to Seattle Homeless Encampment Now Wanted AgainNews
- British Cruise Ship Bangs Into Oil Tanker off Spanish Coast in Storms With 55mph WindsNews
- Watch: Man Proposes at Fireworks Show Using Drones That Spell Out ‘Marry Me Megan’News
- President of Powerful National Association of Realtors Faces Sexual Harassment Claims from Several WomenNews
- Boyfriend Arrested in Death of Beauty Couch, Influencer Who Was Found in Burned-Out CarNews
- DeSantis Urges Floridians to Remain Vigilant in the Face of IdaliaNews
- Women Working in Antarctica Say They Were Left to Fend for Themselves Against Sexual HarassersNews
- Teen Killed at Oklahoma Football Field Shooting Was Student in District, Superintendent SaysNews
- Victims Killed in ‘Racially Motivated’ Jacksonville Dollar General Shooting IdentifiedNews
- Leonardo DiCaprio Was Cast in ‘The Basketball Diaries’ Because of His ‘Sensitivity’Entertainment
- FAA Investigating Nearly 5,000 Pilots Who May Have Been Hiding Health Issues, Report FindsNews
- San Antonio to Break Record for Most Triple-Digit Temperature DaysNews