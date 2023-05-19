Scientists Create Allergy-Free GMO Eggs

People with chicken egg allergies may soon get to enjoy the food after all, thanks to a new discovery from Hiroshima University.

Scientists at the Japanese university recently published a study revealing that it’s possible to edit genes in a way that removes the OVM gene – which is the cause of many allergic reactions to eggs.

According to a statement from Hiroshima University, an allergy to chicken is among the most common in children. Apart from being a staple in many diets, chicken embryos are also a component in some vaccines.

While most people outgrow egg allergies by adolescence there are still some who retain the allergy into adulthood. People with egg allergies can have a range of reactions when exposed that include vomiting, breathing difficulties and hives.

The Hiroshima University confirmed that not only was it possible to remove the reaction-causing-protein but also that doing so did not cause more harmful mutations.

Egg laid by non-allergen-producing hens "showed no evident abnormalities,” said Ryo Ezaki, an assistant professor at the Graduate School of Integrated Sciences for Life at Hiroshima University.

“These results indicate the importance of safety evaluations, and reveal that the eggs laid by this ... chicken solve the allergy problem in food and vaccines.”