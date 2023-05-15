Scientists Can Now Pull DNA From the Air, Could Use it to Fight Crime

Researchers studying endangered sea turtles inadvertently learned that human DNA can actually be collected from the air.

The findings, published Monday in Nature Ecology & Evolution, are raising both hopes and concerns about its practical applications.

The researchers from the University of Florida made the accidental discovery while analyzing sand samples from a beach where green sea turtles are known to lay eggs.

Scientists were analyzing environmental DNA found in the sand when human DNA was also detected.

The DNA was of such high quality that scientists were able to identify mutations associated with disease as well as the genetic ancestry of nearby populations.

Environmental DNA (or eDNA) has been recovered from air, water, soil, sediment, snow, ice, and permafrost samples.

Human DNA typically enters the environment through spit, sweat, blood, and skin.

The findings published Monday suggest that eDNA could be used to solve crimes.

It could be used in "forensic and criminal investigative applications" to help solve crimes or help track missing persons. "Air eDNA holds particular novel promise," reads the report.

But where there's good, there's bad. The report notes the recovery of human eDNA from the air "raises ethical dilemmas, from consent, privacy and surveillance to data ownership, requiring further consideration and potentially novel regulation."

To combat such violations, the report suggests "codes of conduct, enhanced education, and automated data filtering" as ways "to alleviate privacy and consent concerns."

