Scientists Baffled by ‘Unexpected’ Ancient Skull That Doesn’t Resemble Other Early Humans

Pieces of an ancient skull from 300,000 years ago have archaeologists stumped.



The specimen has features typically associated with hominins — humans' now-extinct predecessors. But it also shares some characteristics with modern humans, according to a Journal of Human Evolution study published on July 31.



The specimen, known as HDL 6, has a mandible that resembles that of modern-day Homo sapiens. But it has no chin, a characteristic common in Denisovans, a theorized subspecies of archaic humans.



"This mosaic pattern has never been recorded in late Middle Pleistocene hominin fossil assemblages in East Asia," the researchers wrote. "The HLD 6 mandible provides further support for the high morphological diversity during late Middle Pleistocene hominin evolution."



Scientists had previously thought similar skulls with "unexpected" features, could have simply been outliers. But HDL 6 adds to a growing body of evidence that there was another lineage of humans that has so far been unaccounted for in the archeological record.



Researchers from China, Spain, and the U.K. discovered the lower jaw in Eastern China in 2015, which dates to the Middle Pleistocene, an important period in human evolution. It likely belonged to a 12- or 13-year-old.



The scientists cautioned more research would need to be conducted — and more specimens recovered — before they can definitively say how HDL 6 fits into the "human family tree."