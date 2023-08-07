Scientists Already Working on Vaccine for ‘Disease X’ — the Next Pandemic — at High Security UK Lab - The Messenger
Scientists Already Working on Vaccine for ‘Disease X’ — the Next Pandemic — at High Security UK Lab

The work is happening at Porton Down, where facilities for medical research and military bio-weapons sit side-by-side

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
At the UK's most high security laboratory, scientists are working on potential vaccines for "Disease X"—the name researchers are giving for the next possible pandemic.

A team of over 200 scientists are trying to tackle "deadly pathogens with pandemic potential," the U.K government said as it announced the Vaccine Development and Evaluation Center (VDEC) on Monday.

The center is based at Porton Down, which is a high-security site in the southwest of England where facilities for medical research and military bio-weapons sit side-by-side.

The idea is to go through the entire vaccine creation cycle for a variety of possible health threats, to see what works before the conditions become widespread and deliver shots within 100 days of a threat being identified.

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged scientists to focus on researching diseases including Ebola, Marburg, Lassa fever, Nipah and Zika viruses as they posed the greatest pandemic threats.

UK scientists are getting to work on vaccines which either don't exist or aren't regulated in the UK yet, including for avian influenza, mpox (monkeypox) and hantavirus, which is a severe infection that can pass from rodents to humans.

At Porton Down, freezers on the site contain samples of deadly diseases like ebola ready for researchers to access as needed, while new weapons such as lasers have been tested over the years.

Porton Down hit the headlines globally in 2018 when a former Russian spy, his daughter and a police officer were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, later identified by a team at the facility.

A doctor in medical protective gloves takes vaccine from a glass vial
Scientists in the U.K. are creating vaccines to get ahead of any possible threatsAleksandr Zubkov/Getty Images

"VDEC is a unique facility in the UK, delivering multiple critical early pre and post clinical research and evaluation studies in a single research facility," Professor Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UK Health Security Agency, said.

"This essential work will lead the way over the coming years in our fight against potentially deadly pathogens, further enhancing the UK’s credentials as a global science superpower."

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered into an arm.
Getty Images

The center is also working on tackling common infections like tuberculosis and C-difficile, which commonly affects hospital patients.

Another, world-first vaccine is also in the works to target Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever. That is a virus spread by the bite of an infected tick and is fatal in about 30% of cases.

"This new centre cements the UK’s global position spearheading pandemic preparedness, vaccine development, and scientific discovery," U.K Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Steve Barclay, said.

"Hundreds of the world’s leading scientists are already in the centre working on vaccines against potential global health threats to protect the UK and save lives across the world. 

"This state-of-the-art complex will also help us deliver on our commitment to produce new vaccines within 100 days of a new threat being identified."

The U.K government said it is building on the success of its coronavirus vaccine push, after it became the first western country to license a COVID-19 shot in late 2020.

