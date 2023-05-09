Scientists Are Vaccinating Koalas Against Chlamydia

Scientists in Australia have begun vaccinating wild koalas against chlamydia, a common sexually transmitted disease that has ravaged the marsupial community.
Chlamydia has run rampant among koalas in Australia and can lead to blindness, infertility, and death. In 2008, 10 percent of koalas tested in northern New South Wales were infected with chlamydia. That rate has now skyrocketed up to 80 percent, NPR reported.
To fight against the spread, scientists plan to vaccinate approximately half of the koalas in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales. A single-shot vaccine was designed specifically for koalas.
Researchers are hoping that the field test will allow them to gain a better understanding of how effective vaccinating a population of animals out in the wild can be.
- Endangered Wild Koalas Getting Vaccinated Against Chlamydia
- Babies with vaccinated moms are less likely to be hospitalized with covid
- Scientists Puzzled Over Mysterious Rumbles in Denmark
- Trust in Childhood Vaccines Remains Solid Despite Lower Trust in COVID Vaccine: Survey
- Scientists Find Earth-Sized Planet That May Be Covered in Volcanoes
"We want to evaluate what percentage of the koalas we need to vaccinate to meaningfully reduce infection and disease," said Samuel Phillips, a microbiologist at the University of the Sunshine Coast who helped develop the singe-shot vaccine.
Approximately 50 koalas were caught and vaccinated in March. The test will run over three months in order to give scientists a chance to see how it impacts chlamydia rates in the area.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews