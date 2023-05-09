The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Scientists Are Vaccinating Koalas Against Chlamydia

    The bacterial STD is rampant in the Australian koala community.

    Blake Harper
    Martin Harvey/Getty Images

    Scientists in Australia have begun vaccinating wild koalas against chlamydia, a common sexually transmitted disease that has ravaged the marsupial community.

    Chlamydia has run rampant among koalas in Australia and can lead to blindness, infertility, and death. In 2008, 10 percent of koalas tested in northern New South Wales were infected with chlamydia. That rate has now skyrocketed up to 80 percent, NPR reported.

    To fight against the spread, scientists plan to vaccinate approximately half of the koalas in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales. A single-shot vaccine was designed specifically for koalas.

    Researchers are hoping that the field test will allow them to gain a better understanding of how effective vaccinating a population of animals out in the wild can be.

    "We want to evaluate what percentage of the koalas we need to vaccinate to meaningfully reduce infection and disease," said Samuel Phillips, a microbiologist at the University of the Sunshine Coast who helped develop the singe-shot vaccine.

    Approximately 50 koalas were caught and vaccinated in March. The test will run over three months in order to give scientists a chance to see how it impacts chlamydia rates in the area.

