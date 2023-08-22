Schools Across the Country Brace for Teacher, Bus Driver Shortages As School Year Starts

As students across the country return to classrooms, school districts are preparing for a year of challenges, with shortages of teachers and bus drivers persisting across the country.

While there were shortages prior to 2020, many experts point to the pandemic as an inflection point that led to teachers and bus drivers leaving the professions in droves.

Now there are thousands of teaching vacancies, with over 160,000 teaching jobs being filled by people who aren’t fully qualified, according to Axios.

Bad pay, school shootings and burnout from remote education are among the top reasons teachers cited for leaving the field. In response, school districts have introduced new solutions ranging from offering large bonuses to allowing college students to teach classes, Axios reports.

At the same time, students in some districts are struggling to even get to school because there aren’t enough bus drivers. Every single state has at least one documented school bus driver shortage, according to a USA Today analysis.

“This is a suburban problem, this is an urban problem, this is a rural problem,” Joanna McFarland told USA Today.

McFarland founded HopSkipDrive, a ride-sharing company for children, partially in response to a lack of adequate, timely transportation to schools.

“It's not like we're seeing this in one particular state, or like this is cities versus rural. This is something that almost every single school district is facing … It is affecting everything, everywhere,” she said.

Last week, Jefferson County Public Schools, in Kentucky, were forced to cancel school after the bus driver shortage led to some children not arriving home until as late as 9 p.m.

“While this is not ideal, it is the reality right now,” the school district told parents, according to the Associated Press.