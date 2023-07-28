School to Pay Millions to Parents of Bullied Preteen Girl Who Killed Herself - The Messenger
School to Pay Millions to Parents of Bullied Preteen Girl Who Killed Herself

According to the CDC, suicide was the second leading cause of death among children between the ages of 10 and 14 in 2021

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
A family friend started a fundraiser for the Grossmans after Mallory killed herself in June 2017Grossman Family/GoFundMe

Two parents who filed a lawsuit against a New Jersey school district after their 12-year-old daughter took her own life have won a $9.1 million settlement, according to a family attorney.

Dianne Grossman and her husband filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Rockaway Township School District in 2018, claiming that their daughter, Mallory, had been a victim of bullying and that school officials did not do enough to address it.

The lawsuit states that the Grossmans met with officials at Copeland Middle School in Rockaway Township, New Jersey, for months, lodging complaints about other students bullying Mallory.

According to the lawsuit, bullies allegedly asked Mallory, "When are you going to kill yourself?" in texts and Snapchat messages. They also allegedly told her she had no friends and called her "fat" and "jiggly."

School officials purportedly told the Grossmans that Mallory should go home for the day because she was "not safe" there. They also suggested that Mallory and the alleged bullies "hug it out,' says the lawsuit. Tragically, after one meeting with school administrators in June 2017, Mallory ended her life at home.

Five years after filing the lawsuit, the Grossmans won a $9.1 million settlement earlier this week. "This settlement is one more step in dealing with this avoidable tragedy, and I hope that it sends a clear message to all schools around the country that our children must be protected from the horrors of school bullying," family attorney Bruce Nagel told the media on Wednesday.

The Rockaway Township School District declined to comment. However, in 2017, the township's board of education characterized the allegations as "categorically false."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of 10 and 14 in 2021.

