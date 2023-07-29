School Shooter’s Horrifying Journal Read in Court: Wanted First Victim to Be ‘Pretty Girl With Future’

The chilling journal of Michigan teenage school shooter Ethan Crumbley was read in court at a sentencing hearing that will determine if he'll spend the rest of his life in prison.

The 22-page handwritten journal was found in a bathroom at Oxford High School in the Detroit suburb of Oxford Township after Crumbley had fatally shot four students and injured seven others Nov. 30, 2021.

“The first victim has to be a pretty girl with a future so she can suffer just like me,” Crumbley wrote in one entry read Thursday in a hushed Pontiac courtroom.

In fact, the first shooting victim was 14-year-old Phoebe Arthur, who spent months in a hospital recovering from gunshot wounds in her check and neck.

“I want to shoot up the school so f---ing badly," Crumbley also wrote.

“I want America to hear what I did,” he penned. “I will cause the largest school shooting in the state. I wish to hear the screams of the children as I shoot them.”

He vowed in the journal to continue "shooting people until police breach the building. I will then surrender to them and plead guilty to life in prison," Crumbley added.

He was 15 years old at the time.

Crumbley, now 17, pleaded guilty last October to the 24 charges against him, including one count of terrorism.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, sits in court in Pontiac, Mich.. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The long, grim courtroom day also included a video Crumbley made explaining his "demon" manifesto. “I’m going to open fire on everyone in that hallway; I want to hit as many people as I can," he said on tape.

That was followed Friday by student accounts of their petrifying experiences fleeing in terror, "just praying," or injured as their friends fell around them.

The defense pointed to the handwritten journal entries to underscore Crumbley's troubled mind and his struggles at home.

“This morning, I woke up to my mom having one of her worst rants about how we have no money and can’t pay the bills," the teen wrote.

"This just furthers my desire to shoot up the school or do something else. I have no happiness or optimism left in me as I am a burden to my parents," he added.

He also appears to hold out some hope for help at school.

“All one of my teachers has to do is send me to the office and I will tell them about the bird head and I can get help,” Crumbley wrote. It wasn't clear what "bird head" he was referring to, but he did text a friend about torturing baby birds.

“My hallucinations are really kicking in. My dark side has now taken over,” Crumbley wrote.

“One call and that can save a lot of lives. My evil has fully taken over in me and I used to like it, but now I don’t want to be evil," he wrote.

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after allegedly buying a gun for their son. Jennifer Crumbley said in a social media post that the gun was a Christmas present for their son.