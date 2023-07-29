School Shooter’s Horrifying Journal Read in Court: Wanted First Victim to Be ‘Pretty Girl With Future’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

School Shooter’s Horrifying Journal Read in Court: Wanted First Victim to Be ‘Pretty Girl With Future’

'So she can suffer like me,' wrote Michigan killer Ethan Crumbley

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The chilling journal of Michigan teenage school shooter Ethan Crumbley was read in court at a sentencing hearing that will determine if he'll spend the rest of his life in prison.

The 22-page handwritten journal was found in a bathroom at Oxford High School in the Detroit suburb of Oxford Township after Crumbley had fatally shot four students and injured seven others Nov. 30, 2021.

“The first victim has to be a pretty girl with a future so she can suffer just like me,” Crumbley wrote in one entry read Thursday in a hushed Pontiac courtroom.

In fact, the first shooting victim was 14-year-old Phoebe Arthur, who spent months in a hospital recovering from gunshot wounds in her check and neck.

Read More

“I want to shoot up the school so f---ing badly," Crumbley also wrote.

“I want America to hear what I did,” he penned. “I will cause the largest school shooting in the state. I wish to hear the screams of the children as I shoot them.”

He vowed in the journal to continue "shooting people until police breach the building. I will then surrender to them and plead guilty to life in prison," Crumbley added.

He was 15 years old at the time.

Crumbley, now 17, pleaded guilty last October to the 24 charges against him, including one count of terrorism. 

Ethan Crumbley, 17, sits in court in Pontiac, Mich., on Thursday.
Ethan Crumbley, 17, sits in court in Pontiac, Mich..AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The long, grim courtroom day also included a video Crumbley made explaining his "demon" manifesto. “I’m  going to open fire on everyone in that hallway; I want to hit as many people as I can," he said on tape.

That was followed Friday by student accounts of their petrifying experiences fleeing in terror, "just praying," or injured as their friends fell around them.

The defense pointed to the handwritten journal entries to underscore Crumbley's troubled mind and his struggles at home.

“This morning, I woke up to my mom having one of her worst rants about how we have no money and can’t pay the bills," the teen wrote.

"This just furthers my desire to shoot up the school or do something else. I have no happiness or optimism left in me as I am a burden to my parents," he added.

He also appears to hold out some hope for help at school.

“All one of my teachers has to do is send me to the office and I will tell them about the bird head and I can get help,” Crumbley wrote. It wasn't clear what "bird head" he was referring to, but he did text a friend about torturing baby birds.

“My hallucinations are really kicking in. My dark side has now taken over,” Crumbley wrote.

“One call and that can save a lot of lives. My evil has fully taken over in me and I used to like it, but now I don’t want to be evil," he wrote.

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after allegedly buying a gun for their son. Jennifer Crumbley said in a social media post that the gun was a Christmas present for their son.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.