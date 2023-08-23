School Principal Issues Apology After Author Tells Fifth Graders Character in Book About Batman Co-Creator Was Gay

A Georgia elementary principal apologized to parents after a visiting author told fifth graders that one of the characters in his book about Batman's co-creator was gay.

Principal Brian Nelson said administrators at Sharon Elementary School outside Atlanta were not aware that Marc Tyler Nobleman planned to make such a comment to the students, and instructed him to no longer reference sexuality in future talks with them, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Nobleman — the author of "Bill the Boy Wonder: The Secret Co-Creator of Batman" — helped bring the story of Bill Finger to national attention. Finger is believed to have created or co-created much of Batman's iconic setting and mythos, such as the Batmobile and Batcave. He also named Gotham City and Bruce Wayne, the superhero's alter-ego, and helped invent Batman's supporting cast, including the Joker and Robin.

However, he was largely forgotten to history, and his contribution was left uncredited for decades.

The principal's message to parents allegedly said that the picture book author told the fifth-graders that Finger was gay.

However, Nobleman tells The Messenger that Finger was not gay. In past interviews, and on his personal blog, Nobleman has mentioned only that Finger's son was gay.

Nobleman says he is doing three similar talks about his picture book today, including one in the same district as Sharon Elementary.



In 1939, co-creator Bob Kane signed a contract that gave him all of the proceeds related to the creation of the Batman mythos. Meanwhile, Finger died in relative obscurity in 1974. His named wasn't included on official Batman comics despite Kane later admitting that he'd contributing between 50% and 75% of the comics' ideas and images.



That changed in 2014, when DC added Finger's name to the cover of a re-issue celebrating the hero's 75th anniversary. The following year, DC announced it would continue including Finger in the credits of future Batman products. And in 2017, a street in the Bronx was renamed "Bill Finger Way" to honor his once-forgotten contributions to the Batman brand.



Over the years, some psychoanalysts and queer theorists have speculated that the Batman comics had homoerotic undertones, especially regarding the relationship between Batman and Robin.



But in a 1972 interview with Finger, later unearthed in 2008, the Batman comic artist clarified that he had never conceived of Batman "in those terms."



"Certainly there’s no homosexual relationship," he said. "It was just that the author realized that you’ve gotta have somebody to talk to. Sherlock Holmes had Watson—were they homosexuals? Baloney."



Sharon Elementary School is part of the Forsyth County school system, which last year banned eight books it deemed inappropriate for children. After further debate, seven of those books were reinstated in school libraries, per Fox 5.



Earlier this year, the US Department of Education investigated whether the school system had violated race and sex discrimination laws by choosing only certain titles to exclude from libraries.



The Messenger has reached out to Nelson, the school's principal, for comment.