School District Tells Trans Teen not to Wear Dress to Graduation

A lawsuit claims a Mississippi school district is blocking a graduating transgender student from wearing a dress or heeled shoes to her graduation this weekend.

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Harrison County School District (HCSD) on behalf of a student identified as L.B.

L.B. is a senior who is graduating Saturday from Harrison Central High School. She picked out a dress and pair of heeled shoes months ago to wear under her cap and gown.

The suit claims that the principal informed L.B. and her parents earlier this month that the school would enforce the male dress code for L.B.

Harrison County School District Superintendent Mitchell King allegedly said that L.B. “needs to wear pants, socks, and shoes like a boy” and misgendered her.

“My graduation is supposed to be a moment of pride and celebration and school officials want to turn it into a moment of humiliation and shame,” said L.B. in a statement.

“The clothing I’ve chosen is fully appropriate for the ceremony and the superintendent’s objections to it are entirely unfair to myself, my family, and all transgender students like me. I have the right to celebrate my graduation as who I am, not who anyone else wants me to be.”

“It’s deeply offensive the school would choose to take a celebration of our daughter and her accomplishments and attempt to ruin it with such discriminatory action,” said L.B.’s mother.

The federal lawsuit seeks an immediate restraining order allowing L.B. to wear her dress and heels.A hearing was scheduled for Friday.

“This targeted attack by the leaders of the Harrison County School District seeks to strip her of her right to celebrate this occasion as her true self,” said McKenna Raney-Gray, staff attorney at the ACLU of Mississippi.

Wynn Clark, attorney for the Harrison County School Board, declined to comment on the lawsuit Thursday.

“I have not read the entirety of their complaint,” Clark told The Associated Press.