School District Moves to 4-Day Week, Blames Nationwide Teacher Shortage - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

School District Moves to 4-Day Week, Blames Nationwide Teacher Shortage

The Acadia Parish School District in Louisiana decided on a shorter work-week model in January

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Louisiana school district has adopted a four-day school week in response to the ongoing national teacher shortage.

The Acadia Parish School District in Crowley decided on the four-day week model in January, designating Monday as a non-instructional day. Initially, schools will maintain the standard Monday-to-Friday schedule. However, from September 4, they'll transition to the shortened week.

Many parents express concerns about the implications of the shorter week on their children's education and its financial ramifications.

"It’s weird because for the simple fact it’s cutting down kids' learning not only that it’s costing more out of parents' pockets for daycare after activities are gone, it will be hard to get to," Lisa Wilridge, a parent, told local station KADN.

Mondays has been designated as a non-instructional day
Mondays has been designated as a non-instructional dayGetty Images

Superintendent Scott Richard believes the decision aims to prevent teachers from feeling overwhelmed and burned out.

"There is a nationwide issue with teacher and employee recruitment, keeping people on the job, making sure people are happy on their jobs or some of the factors that led to us considering a 4-day work week," Richard explained.

Read More

Nationally, school districts grapple with the teacher shortage by implementing varied strategies. Some have cut courses, while others use platforms like Zoom to help teachers reach a broader student base.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.