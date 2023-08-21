School District Moves to 4-Day Week, Blames Nationwide Teacher Shortage
The Acadia Parish School District in Louisiana decided on a shorter work-week model in January
A Louisiana school district has adopted a four-day school week in response to the ongoing national teacher shortage.
The Acadia Parish School District in Crowley decided on the four-day week model in January, designating Monday as a non-instructional day. Initially, schools will maintain the standard Monday-to-Friday schedule. However, from September 4, they'll transition to the shortened week.
Many parents express concerns about the implications of the shorter week on their children's education and its financial ramifications.
"It’s weird because for the simple fact it’s cutting down kids' learning not only that it’s costing more out of parents' pockets for daycare after activities are gone, it will be hard to get to," Lisa Wilridge, a parent, told local station KADN.
Superintendent Scott Richard believes the decision aims to prevent teachers from feeling overwhelmed and burned out.
"There is a nationwide issue with teacher and employee recruitment, keeping people on the job, making sure people are happy on their jobs or some of the factors that led to us considering a 4-day work week," Richard explained.
Nationally, school districts grapple with the teacher shortage by implementing varied strategies. Some have cut courses, while others use platforms like Zoom to help teachers reach a broader student base.
