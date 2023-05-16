School District Feuds With Students Over Gun Violence Garb at Graduation

School officials in Oxford, Michigan are in a dispute with a group of students who plan to wear orange cords to their high school graduation as a way to show they are survivors of a shooting that took place at their school in 2021, The Detroit News reported.



That year, a 15-year-old entered Oxford High School and killed four students, injuring seven other people.

The district allegedly first asked the students to refrain from wearing any attire that was not part of their traditional commencement, then offered a "specially designed navy and gold Wildcat honor cord," according to the News. Some students want to wear orange, which is the color that represents the gun-violence prevention movement.

Olivia Curtis, whose close friend Hana was killed in the shooting, told the News that the cord is an important way to honor her friend. "Wearing the orange cord to represent surviving a school shooting just feels right," she said. "It's part of who we are."



One mom said she had obtained 200 orange cords from Everytown for Gun Safety — a nonprofit set up in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting — and was distributing them to students for free.

In a message to families, Oxford superintendent Vickie Markavitch said she did not approve the orange cords because they came from an outside group — implying that the might be perceived as political symbols.

The school pointed out that last year's ceremony openly honored classmates who had died in the attack with signs, photos, and speeches. This year, students can wear tassel charms with photos of two students who would have graduated in 2023 — one who was killed in the attack and one who died in a car accident.

The school's graduation ceremony will take place on Thursday. It remains unclear whether any disciplinary action will be taken against students who choose to wear orange cords.