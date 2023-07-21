School Bus Monitor Was Looking at Phone While Special-Needs Student Choked to Death: Authorities

A New Jersey school bus monitor was using her cell phone and had earbuds in when she was supposed to be watching a 6-year-old girl with special needs who was choked to death by her seatbelt, authorities alleged Thursday as they charged the monitor with manslaughter.

Amanda Davila, 27, is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the Monday death of Faja Williams in Franklin Township, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

While Davila was seated toward the front of the bus and allegedly using her cell phone, a series of bumps in the road caused Williams to slump forward in her wheelchair until a 4-point harness constricted her airway, prosecutors said.

Williams was born with Emanuel syndrome, a rare disorder that left her unable to walk or form words, but still capable of making sounds.

By the time the bus arrived at the school where Williams was taking extra summer classes, she was unresponsive.

First responders rushed the girl to an area hospital, but she could not be saved.

Faja Williams, 6, was choked to death by her seatbelt aboard a New Jersey school bus on July 17, 2023. Williams Family Photo

“She was the sweetest kid you’ll ever meet,” said Williams’ mother, Namjah Nash Williams. “She had the sweetest little laugh, little dimples and she just endured so much in her six years.”

“She did not deserve this, to be taken away from us in such a way that had nothing to do with her condition.”

The girl "didn't have oxygen in her brain for almost 40 minutes," her father, Wali Williams, told NBC New York.

Davila violated policies by using her cell phone and earbuds when she was supposed to be paying attention to Williams, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether Davila had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Franklin Township school officials declined to comment, as did bus operator Montauk Bus.

With Associated Press