School Bus Driver Linked to Several Cold Case Rapes Through DNA on Steering Wheel: Prosecutors

The school district says Ralph Anthony Martinez, 61, has been placed on leave

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
JWPlayer

A school bus driver was recently arrested in connection to several cold case rapes after authorities used DNA from a steering wheel to allegedly identify him, according to New Mexico prosecutors.

Ralph Anthony Martinez, 61, works as a bus driver for Albuquerque Public Schools, and according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, he is a suspect in cold case sexual assaults from 1988, 1989 and 1991.

Officials from the school district told local station KRQE News that Martinez, who was hired in 2018, was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Tests allegedly showed that the steering wheel DNA matched DNA collected from the sexual assaults from more than three decades ago, according to prosecutors.

Flashing lights on a police car
A New Mexico school bus driver was recently arrested in connection to several cold case rapes after authorities used DNA from a steering wheel to allegedly identify him.Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

In 1988, Martinez allegedly broke into a 19-year-old woman's home and raped her at knife-point. He is also accused of raping a 59-year-old woman in 1989.

In 1991, he allegedly raped two women within several days of each other.

Martinez is facing four charges of second-degree criminal sexual penetration (deadly weapon), according to jail records.

“We are going to hold [Martinez] completely and thoroughly responsible under the law,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman told KRQE News.

