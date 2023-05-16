The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Scary Video Shows Moment Vehicle Crashes Into Dog Daycare

    The car drove 30 feet into the business

    Safia Samee Ali
    Getty Images

    Security cameras captured the terrifying moment a car drove into a Maryland dog retreat, slamming into multiple areas within the business. 

    Video released on Monday by the Sniffers Doggie Retreat & Training Center in Rockville shows a vehicle slamming into the front entrance of the business and continuing into the store reaching a room filled with kennels. 

    https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsQuUgVgrQj/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

    The car drove into the pet daycare on May 11 and crashed 30 feet into the building, tweeted Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. 

    Read More

    There were no injuries and a dog that had fled from the building after the crash was found within 36 hours, reported WTTG-Fox in Washington D.C. 

    It is unclear if there were any criminal charges filed in connection with the incident. The Rockville Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

    "The staff at SNIFFERS has been amazing! All dogs are accounted for and safe. All staff are also without injury. The staff at SNIFFERS has worked very hard cleaning and setting the kennel area back to up to make it safe and habitable for our upcoming heavy boarding season," Hillary Stains, co-founder of Sniffers Doggie Retreat and Training Center, said in a statement sent to The Messenger.

    In a post accompanying the crash video, the business wrote: “Thank you to everyone for your support over the past few days. We’ve been asked many times what exactly happened. We don’t have specifics but we do know this was an accident."

