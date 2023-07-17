Scammers Hack Google to Provide Fake Numbers for Customer Services, Airline Passenger Warns

Google has acknowledged that scammers are reportedly changing airline customer service phone numbers on their search engine and trying to get customers to pay them to rebook flights, and an airline passenger is sharing warning signs to look out for.

A Delta Airlines customer from New York City took to Twitter Sunday afternoon, after his flight from JFK Airport was cancelled.

Shmuli Evers said he tried to talk to customer service representatives at the airport, but the line was too long.

So he Googled the customer service number for Delta at JFK and called the line which came up.

"After a minute the line broke up, but they called me back," Evers posted, saying a French number appeared on his caller ID.

"By providing him with my confirmation number and name, he was able to look up my Trip information on delta. He found alternative flight from Newark, leaving later in the evening. But he needed me to confirm."

Evers said he already had suspicions about whether the customer service rep was legitimate, but continued to communicate with them, via text and phone.

"While I was on the phone, I was already skeptical," Evers told The Messenger. "Knowing that if this was really Delta, they would be able to rebook me on a flight without needing any payment information.

"So once payment was brought up, I called him out on his scam."

Multiple airlines have numbers replaced

The Brooklyn resident then started looking around at other airlines and claims that Turkish Airlines, American Airlines, ITA, Quantas, AirFrance and Southwest all have suspicious phone numbers on their Google listings at JFK.

Evers told The Messenger that he had not heard back from either Google or Delta at time of publication. He eventually had to cancel his trip and head home.

Replies to Evers asked why he had not used Delta's app to find an alternative flight or contacted the airline via its website. He responded saying no flights were available that route and the number was very difficult to find on the website.

"Companies, by deliberately hiding their customer service numbers, in hopes of directing us to the app/website/chatbot, have opened the door for scammers to impersonate customer service," one Twitter user said.

Google told The Messenger that it was aware of an incident involving scammers attempting to change certain airlines' local business information.

Google maps on a smartphone Getty Images

"We do not tolerate this misleading activity, and are constantly monitoring and evolving our platforms to combat fraud and create a safe environment for users and businesses," a Google spokesperson said.

"Our teams have already begun reverting the inaccuracies, suspending the malicious accounts involved, and applying additional protections to prevent further abuse."

Google says it uses a mixture of person-led monitoring and computer software to make sure listings on Maps are accurate and last month launched legal action against those posting fake reviews on the platform.

The company's policy states that "where contributions distort truth, we will remove content," and that includes misinformation or impersonation of an organization or business.

Airlines 'take cyber security seriously'

Delta Airlines told The Messenger that it is aware of the incident and is investigating, adding that it is in constant contact with law enforcement and Google about scammers posing as the airline. It also encouraged customers to go via its help page.

“Whenever we become aware of an alleged scam targeting our customers, including in this situation, we immediately conduct an investigation," a spokesperson told The Messenger.

"Using the facts gained from an investigation, when able, we can then address each unique situation as appropriate with the necessary legal means at our disposal.”

The representative body Airlines for America told The Messenger that it was committed to prioritizing the safety, security and privacy of all passengers.

"U.S. airlines take cybersecurity very seriously and continuously work to protect their infrastructure from cyber threats to ensure systems and data are safe, secure and reliable," a spokesperson said.

The Messenger also reached out to airport operator The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Transport, who did not respond to request for comment before publication.

The United States DOT is trying to get airlines to improve their customer service experience, especially when it comes to flight delays or cancellations.

The FTC has issued advice on avoiding phone scams, saying: "Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect."