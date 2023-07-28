Scam Victim Gets Hundreds of Amazon Products She Never Ordered, Gives Them to Strangers

Over 1,000 headlamps and 800 glue guns arrived at the doorstep of a Virginia woman — even thought she hadn't ordered a single one of them.
Cindy Smith, the victim of an apparent vendor scam, told WUSA9 she received some 100 surprise Amazon boxes filled with the headlamps, glue guns — and scores of children’s binoculars.
The boxes nearly blocked the front door of her home in Prince William County.
Smith's "solution" was to keep the goods in her car and pass them out to anyone she met who was willing to take the unusual products.
- Stranger Donates Taylor Swift Tickets after 13-Year-Old Leukemia Patient Gets Scammed
- Artificial Intelligence And Deepfake Scams Are Swindling Millions From Victims
- Mom Describes Teen Daughter’s Call Begging for Help as Stranger Threatened to Drug Her in Ransom AI Scam
- Homeowner’s Bank Account Drained by Scammer Pretending to Help Him Avoid Getting Scammed
“A lot of people told me I was weird,” Smith told the TV reporter. “I would drive around with headlamps and glue guns in the car. I gave them to everybody I met.”
In May, area resident Liz Geltman had a similar experience when she received two towering boxes of goods she didn't order “almost covering the door.” The boxes contained children's bed sheets.
Smith told the outlet she believed it was a so-called "brushing scam" — when vendors send out packages to random addresses so they can bolster their reviews and sales numbers with fake orders.
But the boxes sent to Smith were labeled as “vendor returns” addressed to someone named Lixiao Zhang — but with Smith’s address.
The packing slips were tracked to 15 Amazon warehouses in 9 different states.
Amazon did not explain the scam, but did boot vendor "Lixiao Zhang."
“Amazon has systems in place to detect suspicious behavior by sellers, and teams in place to investigate and stop prohibited activity,” Amazon said in a statement to WUSA9.
“The seller account that was engaged in this abusive activity has been closed. There is no place for fraud at Amazon and we will continue to pursue all measures to protect our store and hold bad actors accountable," the statement added.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews