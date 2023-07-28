Scam Victim Gets Hundreds of Amazon Products She Never Ordered, Gives Them to Strangers

Over 1,000 headlamps and 800 glue guns arrived at the doorstep of a Virginia woman — even thought she hadn't ordered a single one of them.

Cindy Smith, the victim of an apparent vendor scam, told WUSA9 she received some 100 surprise Amazon boxes filled with the headlamps, glue guns — and scores of children’s binoculars.

The boxes nearly blocked the front door of her home in Prince William County.

Smith's "solution" was to keep the goods in her car and pass them out to anyone she met who was willing to take the unusual products.

“A lot of people told me I was weird,” Smith told the TV reporter. “I would drive around with headlamps and glue guns in the car. I gave them to everybody I met.”

In May, area resident Liz Geltman had a similar experience when she received two towering boxes of goods she didn't order “almost covering the door.” The boxes contained children's bed sheets.

Smith told the outlet she believed it was a so-called "brushing scam" — when vendors send out packages to random addresses so they can bolster their reviews and sales numbers with fake orders.

But the boxes sent to Smith were labeled as “vendor returns” addressed to someone named Lixiao Zhang — but with Smith’s address.

The packing slips were tracked to 15 Amazon warehouses in 9 different states.

Amazon did not explain the scam, but did boot vendor "Lixiao Zhang."

“Amazon has systems in place to detect suspicious behavior by sellers, and teams in place to investigate and stop prohibited activity,” Amazon said in a statement to WUSA9.

“The seller account that was engaged in this abusive activity has been closed. There is no place for fraud at Amazon and we will continue to pursue all measures to protect our store and hold bad actors accountable," the statement added.