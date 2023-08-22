Scam Artist Who Ran $11 Million Work-at-Home Email Ponzi Scheme Skips Sentencing Hearing, Now on The Run

A Washington man is wanted by the FBI, after he was convicted of orchestrating a Ponzi scheme and then went on the run before his sentencing hearing.

Volodimyr Pigida was scheduled to appear in court on August 4, for his sentencing hearing but failed to show up. Since then, the FBI has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Pigida is known to have access to weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to an FBI wanted poster.

Pigida, 48, was convicted of 26 felonies, including conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud and bankruptcy fraud. He and his wife, Marina Bondarenko, ran a fraudulent email campaign and swindled thousands of people out of more than $11 million, according to the FBI.

The scheme, which purported to sell email marketing packages, earned the company more than $22 million in profits – with Pigida and Bondarenko attempting to hide more than $3 million from creditors and bankruptcy court, KING reports.

The couple used their profits to buy a yacht, luxury cars and expensive properties, according to the FBI.

The FBI’s wanted poster describes Pigida as being white and 6’2, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was born in Ukraine but is now a naturalized American citizen.