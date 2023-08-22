Scam Artist Who Ran $11 Million Work-at-Home Email Ponzi Scheme Skips Sentencing Hearing, Now on The Run
Volodimyr Pigida was scheduled to appear in court on August 4, for his sentencing hearing but failed to show up
A Washington man is wanted by the FBI, after he was convicted of orchestrating a Ponzi scheme and then went on the run before his sentencing hearing.
Volodimyr Pigida was scheduled to appear in court on August 4, for his sentencing hearing but failed to show up. Since then, the FBI has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Pigida is known to have access to weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to an FBI wanted poster.
Pigida, 48, was convicted of 26 felonies, including conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud and bankruptcy fraud. He and his wife, Marina Bondarenko, ran a fraudulent email campaign and swindled thousands of people out of more than $11 million, according to the FBI.
The scheme, which purported to sell email marketing packages, earned the company more than $22 million in profits – with Pigida and Bondarenko attempting to hide more than $3 million from creditors and bankruptcy court, KING reports.
The couple used their profits to buy a yacht, luxury cars and expensive properties, according to the FBI.
- Cow Manure Ponzi Scheme Con Man Sentenced for $9 Million Fraud
- Family-Run Lottery Fraud Ringleaders Sentenced After Decade-Long Scheme
- SEC Accuses ‘Depressed With Money’ Rapper of Running $60M Pot-Based Ponzi Scheme
- Convicted Ponzi Schemer Freed by Donald Trump Hit With New Fraud Charges
- Man Who Won Lottery Thought Email Announcing Prize Was a Scam
- Facebook Page Created to Oust Repairman Scam Artist Who Seduces, Then Swindles His Victims
The FBI’s wanted poster describes Pigida as being white and 6’2, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was born in Ukraine but is now a naturalized American citizen.
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Following Reports of Shots FiredNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews