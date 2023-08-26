Saudi Arabia Weighs Chinese Nuclear Plant Bid as Part of Pressure Campaign on US: Report

Saudi Arabia is entertaining a Chinese bid to construct a nuclear power plant in the kingdom, in an attempt to extract a better offer from the U.S. that includes looser restrictions on nuclear development, a report said Saturday.

The U.S. has conditioned its own proposal on Saudi Arabia agreeing not to mine or enrich its own uranium — restrictions not sought by China in their offer to build the two-reactor, 2.8-gigawatt Duwaiheen facility, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Saudi officials familiar with the matter told the paper that they would prefer to accept an offer under which South Korea’s Korea Electric Power Corporation would build the reactors with U.S. operational guidance via the Westinghouse Electric Company.

But the officials believe that by considering the bid from the state-run China National Nuclear Corporation, they can pressure the U.S. into loosening its nonproliferation conditions, they told the Journal.

The Chinese bid for the project is also at least 20% cheaper than the current South Korean offer, the officials said. The exact values of the bids were not disclosed.

While they acknowledged the pressure campaign, the Saudi officials told the Journal that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was willing to move forward with the Chinese offer if talks with the U.S. break down.

Such a deal would represent the latest link in a growing bond between Saudi Arabia and China, which is the kingdom’s biggest economic partner.

Amid its international rivalry with China, the U.S. would seek to temper that emerging relationship. In broader ongoing talks, the U.S. has pressed Saudi Arabia to limit its dealings with China, according to the Journal.

As part of those talks, the U.S. has also asked Saudi Arabia to embrace diplomatic normalization with Israel, which Riyadh currently does not recognize.

In exchange, Saudi Arabia would receive U.S. help developing a civilian nuclear program and security guarantees.

Saudi Arabia hopes to award a contract for the Duwaiheen plant by the end of 2023.