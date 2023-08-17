Saudi Arabia Seizes 2 Million ‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Pills As Europe Fears Drug Is Spreading There - The Messenger
Saudi Arabia Seizes 2 Million ‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Pills As Europe Fears Drug Is Spreading There

A single tablet, costing between $3 and $25, produces feelings of euphoria and invincibility

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
A single Captagon tablet sells from anywhere between $3 and $25.Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities in Saudi Arabia caught two individuals carrying more than 2.24 million Captagon pills — a synthetic amphetamine-like stimulant — smuggled in boxes of baklava at a port in Jeddah, reported Riyadh-based station Al Arabiya.

Officials at the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority discovered the trafficked pills last weekend. They have exploded in popularity across the Middle East in recent years, including among militants in Iraq and Syria, Bloomberg reports.

Often dubbed "the poor man's cocaine," a single tablet can cost between $3 and $25, and produces feelings of euphoria and invincibility.

In July, Saudi border crossing officials seized 130,000 Captagon pills, this time hidden in boxes of cheese.

The Captagon trade may be fueling violent regimes.

Researchers at the New Lines Institute estimate that the drug has brought in roughly $10 billion in revenue, with most of the earnings allegedly going to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his allies.

“Like any illicit economy, these traffickers and smugglers are becoming much more sophisticated and advanced in trying to target new [drug] transit markets, identify new routes, and then also try and carve out new consumption markets,” Caroline Rose, a director at the New Lines Institute, told Bloomberg. “They’re adapting and adopting new methods.” 

Experts in the European Union fear that the drug could continue to flow into the continent as Syria becomes more desperate to raise money — and as drug users look for more affordable alternatives to more expensive illicit substances.

The U.S. Department of Justice warned of Captagon's growing usage as far back as 2003, and issued a briefing noting that it was especially popular among young, affluent citizens in the Middle East.

