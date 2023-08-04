Saudi Arabia Convenes Ukraine ‘Peace Summit’—With Peace Far Off and Russia Not Invited

Officials and leaders from dozens of countries are meeting this weekend in Saudi Arabia for a summit to discuss a peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, but one country that could actually make “peace” happen if it wanted to won’t be there.

Russia was not invited to the summit.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said his government would “follow this meeting,” adding, “It remains to be fully understood what … the organizers plan to talk about.” Russian President Vladimir Putin said recently that a ceasefire in the war was “virtually impossible” as long as Ukrainian troops are on the offensive.

In light of this, the summit is less an attempt to make peace — neither side shows much interest in that right now — than an effort by Ukraine to define what the terms of an eventual peace should look like.

It’s also likely to highlight just how far away both sides are from the sort of meeting that could actually bring an end to the fighting.

Rival peace plans

The Wall Street Journal has reported that up to 30 countries were invited to the summit, which will begin Saturday in the city of Jeddah, including major global powers like India, Brazil and Indonesia.

A senior White House official told The Messenger that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan would be in attendance. The full list of attendees has not been announced and the Saudi embassy in Washington did not reply to a request for comment.

At least one government has declined an invitation: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said this week that there was no point in the meeting if Russia was not present.

The summit follows a similar gathering in Copenhagen in June, which was somewhat overshadowed by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny in Russia. The Saudi meetings are meant to build international support for a 10-point peace plan that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been promoting since last year.

Crucially, that plan calls for a complete removal of Russian troops from Ukraine and a restoration of Ukraine’s internationally-recognized borders–including territory that Russia has occupied since 2014.

Absent some major shift on the battlefield or in the Kremlin, Russia is unlikely to agree to this, much less other conditions in the plan including war crimes tribunals for senior Russian officials.

Third-party countries have put forward alternative “peace plans.” China released a 12-point proposal in January. A delegation of African leaders presented their own in June.

Putin has said that either of these plans–which are vague on the key territorial questions behind the war–could serve as the basis for eventual peace talks, but they’ve been met far more skeptically by Ukraine’s government, which has rejected the idea of holding ceasefire talks while Russian troops still occupy parts of its territory.

“We have heard three or four plans proposed by different countries, but all of them are not comprehensive enough,” Alina Frolova, a former deputy defense minister of Ukraine, told The Messenger.

“If we're starting negotiations with Russia, we don't want to talk about, for example, only territorial integrity or only compensation. We need to have a comprehensive approach to negotiations.”

Making a global case

The Jeddah summit is also partly an attempt to make Ukraine’s case to countries in the “global south,” which for a variety of reasons, including concerns over food security and allegations of western hypocrisy, have often been more neutral on the conflict than Kyiv and its western backers would prefer.

“The idea is to get more countries that are able to pressure Russia to start thinking in that direction, to isolate Russia deeper,” Simon Schlegel, a Kyiv-based senior analyst for the International Crisis Group, told The Messenger. Another key goal, he added, would be to convince nations to stop evading sanctions and trading with Russia.

Recent events may have given the Ukrainians an opening. When a delegation of African heads of state visited Ukraine and Russia last month, they were met with a Russian missile strike while in Kyiv and then subjected to a lecture by Putin in Moscow, which by all accounts did not go over well.

Then came Russia’s war on the Ukrainian food supply: Moscow’s decision to exit the deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea, and then its repeated missile attacks against Ukraine’s food export infrastructure. These Russian moves went over badly in countries that rely on the imports; Kenya’s government described it as a “stab in the back.”

Only sixteen African leaders attended a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July, half as many as attended a similar meeting in 2019.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Senegalese President Macky Sall, African Union chairperson Azali Assoumani, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema attend a joint press conference on June 16 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Putin may have hoped an upcoming summit of the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — would be an opportunity to showcase his international support, but instead, it’s likely to be a reminder of his isolation.

Because Putin is under indictment by the International Criminal Court, and summit host South Africa is a member of the court and would be obligated to arrest him if he traveled there, the Russian president will be the only BRICS leader not in attendance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had made a point of maintaining close relations with both sides of the conflict and mediated a number of agreements including the grain deal, angered Russia in July by releasing five Ukrainian commanders who had been captured during the Battle of Mariupol and then held in Turkey under the terms of a prisoner exchange deal.

All this suggests that the time may be right for Ukraine to make its pitch to countries that had previously been sitting on the fence.

The Saudis step up

The summit is also a political opportunity for Saudi Arabia, whose de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had until recently been considered a pariah by a number of western governments, but has been on a recent diplomatic tear. The Saudis have normalized relations with longtime rival Iran and held talks with the U.S. over a potential peace deal with Israel.

The Saudis have also been involved in prisoner exchange talks between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the deal to release U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner from Russian prison last year. Much as China and Turkey have sought to burnish their image by pushing peace plans and conferences, Saudi Arabia is hoping to win global respect and recognition for an international diplomatic effort.

Real peace talks still far off?

It’s hard to remember now, but in the early months of the war, there were active ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia. Those talks came to an end after the revelations of atrocities committed against Ukrainian civilians in March 2022 in Bucha and other towns.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who in the early days of the conflict had advocated keeping an open line to Putin, have also mostly given up those efforts. With a few exceptions, including CIA Director William Burns, who has had several conversations with his Russian counterpart, there have been few publicly revealed conversations between U.S. and Russian officials.

Even unofficial talks have become highly controversial. When it was reported last month that a group of former U.S. officials led by outgoing Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass had met several times with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Biden administration was quick to state that it did not approve, and remained committed to the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Analysts and officials who’ve spoken with the Messenger say that future talks on side issues including prisoner exchanges, the return of soldiers’ remains, nuclear power plant security, or even an eventual return of the grain deal, are still possible. But talks on actually ending the war are still far off.

That has everything to do with the situation on the battlefield, and in the centers of Ukrainian and Russian power. Even as the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake Russian-held territory has proven far slower and more difficult than Ukraine and its backers hoped, Kyiv still remains committed to liberating all of its international territory. Anything less, Frolova said, and “society won’t accept it, and the authorities won’t do it.”

It’s possible that Ukraine’s western backers could run out of patience if there are future military setbacks, and both Kyiv and Moscow are no doubt keeping a close eye on next year’s U.S. presidential election, but for now, western support for Ukraine’s war effort is only increasing.

As for Russia, how it defines victory is less clear, but despite the high level of Russian casualties in Ukraine, and difficulties on the domestic economic front, Putin has given no indication that he’s looking for a way out of the conflict.

As Schlegel told The Messenger, “Russia at the moment is quite clearly signaling that it's gearing up for a long war.”