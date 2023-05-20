Satellite Photos Reveal ‘Staggering’ Loss of Water in Global Lakes
In a bleak vision, scientists estimate estimate that 'roughly one-quarter of the world’s population resides in a basin of a drying lake.'
A startling amount of fresh water around the world has disappeared, scientists have reported in a new study.
A team of international researchers examined some 250,000 satellite images covering a period of 29 years to determine the change in nearly 2,000 of the world’s largest lakes and reservoirs.
The authors described what they discovered as "staggering."
Lakes cover just 3% of the global land area, but hold 87% of Earth’s liquid (as opposed to frozen) surface fresh water.
In just eight years — from 1992-200 — 53% of the largest lakes around the world lost significant amounts of water, the scientists reported in the study published Thursday in the journal Science. The loss was equivalent to all the water used in the U.S. for a year.
The vanishing water is "largely attributable to climate warming, increasing evaporative demand, and human water consumption," the researchers noted. Loss of water in reservoirs is largely due to increasing sedimentation, the study added.
The loss in hard-hit areas impacts billions of people with major stresses on agriculture, wildlife, the economy and hydropower.
In a dire vision, the scientists estimate that "roughly one-quarter of the world’s population resides in a basin of a drying lake."
The worsening conditions underscore the "necessity of incorporating climate change and sedimentation impacts into sustainable water resources management," the study emphasized.
The findings "suggest that drying trends worldwide are more extensive than previously thought, certainly with respect to lake volume and storage,” Fangfang Yao, the lead author of the study, said in an email to The Washington Post.
Along the Colorado River in the U.S., the nation's two largest reservoirs — Lake Powell and Lake Mead — have plunged to frighteningly low levels because of a historic drought coupled with water overuse.
Utah’s Great Salt Lake has lost more than 70% percent of its water since 1850.
