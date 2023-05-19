The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Satanic Temple Sues For Right To Say ‘Hail Satan’ At City Council Meetings

    “This religion is an affirmation that you cannot touch me, because I’m happy with who I am."

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Tim Boyle/Getty Images

    Members of the Satanic Temple in Chicago are suing the city and alleging their First Amendment rights have been violated be being excluded from giving invocation at City Council meetings, Block Club Chicago first reported.

    A minister from the temple tallied up the number of religious groups that gave invocations at the start of City Council meetings since the end of 2019 and found over 50 had been allowed, according to Block Club Chicago. The Satanic Temple first requested to give an invocation in December of 2019.

    The Temple alleges that city officials have not acted on their request, or responded to followup inquiries.

    “I think the choice to ignore me was the hope I’d just go away,” Minister of Satan Adam Vavrick told Block Club Chicago. “If we can just ignore a Satanist’s request purely because they’re a Satanist, then we never believed in equal access in the first place.”

    Read More

    The Satanic Temple is federally recognized as a religion, and Vavrick told Block Club Chicago it should be allowed to give invocation as such. The mission of the Satanic Temple is “to encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits,” according to their website.

    “This religion is an affirmation that you cannot touch me, because I’m happy with who I am,” Vavrick told Block Club Chicago.

    Chicago Alderman Daniel La Spata told Block Club Chicago the invocation request “ceased being something I could support,” and it would be “a betrayal of my personal faith” because the invocation ends with “Hail Satan.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.