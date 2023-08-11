‘Sassy Trucker’ Influencer Speaks Out About Time Stranded in Dubai After Landing Back in US

An influencer known as "The Sassy Trucker" returned to the US on Thursday after being stranded in Dubai over an alleged dispute at a car rental agency.

ABC13 spoke to Tierra Young Allen, who is a truck driver and influencer, when she arrived at Hobby Airport in Houston this week.

"It feels good to be home. I've been held in Dubai for so long, so it feels really good to be back. I'm really excited to see my family and friends," Allen told the station. "I'm happy to be back in the USA. I appreciate the USA so much for helping me get back home."

Allen said she moved to Dubai in March and the alleged argument happened in April. She had to pay a $1,360 deposit to Dubai police to clear her travel ban and leave the country, the station reported.

A group known as Detained in Dubai, which helped advocate for Allen, told ABC13 that she was charged with shouting at an employee at the rental car agency. The advocate claimed that the employee was actually yelling at Allen and forced her out of the building in a "threatening" manner.

While Allen was never placed in prison, Allen recalled feeling "nervous" about the situation.

"I just felt like every day, the police were going to come and put me in prison. It was very scary," Allen said. "I didn't know what to do. "

Allen has over 180,000 followers on TikTok. She said she is now focusing on spending time with family and friends, and that she hopes to return to work soon.

The case is an example of the strict laws in the United Arab Emirates, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Giving someone the middle finger during a traffic dispute, calling someone a derogatory name in a text message and swearing in public are all punishable by law in the nation. The AP notes that many tourists are unaware of these laws.

Under Emirati law, publicly insulting another person can carry a sentence of up to one year in prison and a fine of $5,450. According to the AP, disputes over rental car agency fees have led to other foreign tourists being stuck in the country as well.