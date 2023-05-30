The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced this week's second inmate death on Monday afternoon. During routine medical procedures on inmates at the Northern Branch Jail, a Sheriff's Custody Deputy and a WellPath medical staff member discovered one male inmate was unresponsive.

The pair swiftly entered the cell for a closer look and found the man in a non-responsive state, as outlined in a press release from the Sheriff's Office. Medical staff initiated several life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan, CPR, and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Subsequent support from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response was unable to revive the inmate, who was subsequently declared dead by paramedics.

Just a few days earlier, on May 25, another inmate death was reported at the Sheriff's Main Jail. Staff members attempted to resuscitate an unresponsive inmate, observed with foam at his mouth, but were unsuccessful. The Sheriff's Office suspects an overdose as the cause of death.

The identity of the inmate who died on May 29 will be disclosed once the next of kin has been notified. The Sheriff's Office noted that they do not yet have a confirmed cause of death and will be conducting an investigation.

"Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Coroner’s Office are conducting an extensive investigation into the inmate’s death. The Sheriff’s Office will share additional information as it becomes available for release."