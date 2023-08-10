Sand on Miami Beach Reaches 137 Degrees in Sweltering South Florida Heat Wave

Miami's on fire.

Sand in South Beach a scorching 137 degrees, rubberized playground flooring a sizzling 177.9 degrees, and a swing seat reaching 131 degrees are just some of the blistering temperatures measured across South Florida during this summer's record-breaking heat, according to the Miami Herald.

“You can’t even walk barefoot for more than a minute,” Juvens Dalger, a personal trainer leading a workout session in South Beach's Lummus Park, told the Herald.

The newspaper used a handheld infrared thermometer to record the temperatures at several popular outdoor spots in Miami-Dade and Broward counties recently, as the National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings and "feel-like" temperatures reached 115.

The hottest place discovered was the rubberized flooring at Bryan Park playground in Coral Way, at 177.9 degrees.

A swing seat there came in at 131 degrees.

Other searing temperatures included 131 degrees on the soccer park turf at a park in Little Haiti, Miami, and 130 degrees on a concrete walkway near Biscayne Bay.

The grass there measured a relatively chilly 90 degrees.

In North Miami's Oleta River State Park, a kayak seat was 125 degrees while its plastic hull was 131.

Dr. Georgia Christakis, a pediatrician in South Florida, pointed out that a temperature of 110 degrees — which most of the objects surpassed — can burn skin.

“Exercise lots of caution and think about doing another activity, especially if it’s going to the playground between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m,” Christakis said. “Maybe that’s the time to seek an indoor play space, like some of the malls have.”