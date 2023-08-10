Sand on Miami Beach Reaches 137 Degrees in Sweltering South Florida Heat Wave

Miami's on fire.
Sand in South Beach a scorching 137 degrees, rubberized playground flooring a sizzling 177.9 degrees, and a swing seat reaching 131 degrees are just some of the blistering temperatures measured across South Florida during this summer's record-breaking heat, according to the Miami Herald.
“You can’t even walk barefoot for more than a minute,” Juvens Dalger, a personal trainer leading a workout session in South Beach's Lummus Park, told the Herald.
The newspaper used a handheld infrared thermometer to record the temperatures at several popular outdoor spots in Miami-Dade and Broward counties recently, as the National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings and "feel-like" temperatures reached 115.
Heat Wave Has US South Sweltering From Tornado-Ravaged West Texas Town to Florida Beaches
Miami Cleaning Company Adapts to Sweltering Heat with Kilt-Based Uniform
Phoenix Heat Wave Far From End, According to Heat Czar – City Reached 110 Degrees for 20th Straight Day
Miami Heat Shatters Records as Temperatures Hover in Triple Digits
Miami Among Hottest Cities in US Because of the Urban Heat Island Effect: Report
Lionel Messi Arrives in South Florida Ahead of Inter Miami CF Unveiling and Debut
The hottest place discovered was the rubberized flooring at Bryan Park playground in Coral Way, at 177.9 degrees.
A swing seat there came in at 131 degrees.
Other searing temperatures included 131 degrees on the soccer park turf at a park in Little Haiti, Miami, and 130 degrees on a concrete walkway near Biscayne Bay.
The grass there measured a relatively chilly 90 degrees.
In North Miami's Oleta River State Park, a kayak seat was 125 degrees while its plastic hull was 131.
Dr. Georgia Christakis, a pediatrician in South Florida, pointed out that a temperature of 110 degrees — which most of the objects surpassed — can burn skin.
“Exercise lots of caution and think about doing another activity, especially if it’s going to the playground between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m,” Christakis said. “Maybe that’s the time to seek an indoor play space, like some of the malls have.”
