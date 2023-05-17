The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    San Francisco’s Subversive ‘That’s Fentalife!’ Ads Take Aim at Addiction Crisis

    A "string of failed drug policies" in the city that "have created an inhumane reality" for residents, the nonprofit responsible for the ad said.

    Chris Harris
    The San Francisco non-profit behind a new series of sobering anti-drug ads hopes its in-your-face approach has an impact on both long-time users and local politicians.

    Residents of the Tenderloin neighborhood have TogetherSF Action to thank for the eye-popping ads, which have been going up in areas where drug dealers are known to sell.

    According to the non-profit, the "That's Fentalife!" campaign will run for a month.

    "San Francisco is in the midst of a true public health crisis" following a "string of failed drug policies" that "have created an inhumane reality that is not only killing people but also dramatically impacting public safety and our economy," the organization said.

    The non-profit's site further suggested "City Hall is forcing us to live an anti-lifestyle. We call it the Fentalife."

    "In San Francisco, drug dealers now have more rights than your kids," reads one of the ads. Another asserts: "No yelling while selling drugs. Kids are trying to sleep around here."

    The campaign's website urged residents to stop complaining about the situation and start doing something to change it.

    "Send an email to compel action from our elected officials to stop normalizing our fentanyl crisis. To prevent people from falling victim to addiction and dying on our streets. To stop telling us to accept the status quo."

    According to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, San Francisco has seen a spike in fentanyl-linked deaths, with a more than 40-percent jump in overdose deaths from January through March of this year alone.

    Recent data indicates San Francisco had the second-highest overdose rate in the nation in 2020, along with the second-highest death rate from fentanyl overdose.

