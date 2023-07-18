San Francisco Walgreens Now Using Chains on Freezers to Prevent Shoplifting - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

San Francisco Walgreens Now Using Chains on Freezers to Prevent Shoplifting

The national pharmacy chain recently announced plans to shutter hundreds of stores across the country in the wake of declining sales and a rise in theft

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The scene at a new Walgreens in San FranciscoGreenberg Nation/Twitter

Rampant shoplifting has gotten so bad in San Francisco that the employees of one Walgreens store have resorted to chaining up some of the merchandise.

Political commentator Richie Greenberg recently posted pictures to Twitter showing rudimentary security chains and padlocks across the store's freezer section.

The new store, located at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Boulevard, has chained up the freezer section, protecting frozen pizzas and high-priced ice cream.

Read More

Employees told CBS reporter Betty Yu the freezers are sometimes emptied overnight by shoplifters. The store also reportedly deals with at least 20 shoplifters a day.

Walgreens has already announced its plans to shutter hundreds of stores across the country, all to save the company money in the wake of declining sales and a rise in shoplifting.

In the last few years, Walgreens also invested heavily in anti-shoplifting measures, including placing large portions of its merchandise behind locked plastic barriers. But that has done little to deter thieves intent on leaving the store with stolen goods.

The chains threaten to alienate loyal customers who may grow weary of summoning staffers every time they need to pull an item off the shelf.

One Walgreens store in San Francisco — while still open — has been completely boarded up. The location was the scene of a fatal confrontation in April between a homeless trans woman and a security guard. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.