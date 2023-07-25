San Francisco-to-Taipei Flight Forced to Turn Around Hours Into Journey Due to Unruly Passenger

A trans-Pacific flight had to return to San Francisco Thursday after hours in the air due to a disruptive passenger.
FlightRadar24 showed the track of United Airlines flight 871 to Taiwan as it made a U-turn over the ocean.
“Law enforcement officials met the aircraft on arrival and removed the passenger,” United told The Messenger in an emailed statement. “The flight departed for Taipei later Thursday evening.”
The aviation blog liveandletsfly reported that the man kept trying to get into the business class section of the plane from the economy seats and refused requests from flight attendants to return to his seat.
Passengers were further delayed in San Francisco because the crew needed to be swapped out from the plane due to regulations about how many hours they could work in a certain time period.
The flight ended up landing in Taiwan about eight hours after its scheduled time.
There was no information on whether the passenger faced any charges.
