San Francisco Tests Self-Driving Shuttles As Part of Autonomous Transit Push

Commuters in San Francisco can now hop on an autonomous shuttle service to get to work — so long as they live along a specific route called the Loop which is located on Treasure Island.



The launch comes barely a week after California state regulators approved an expansion of two controversial robo-taxi companies in the city.

The all-electric shuttle is free and will run a daily schedule along the road on Treasure Island, a former US Navy base which has roughly 2,000 residents. It will make seven stops in the largely residential neighborhood.



The buses belong to Florida-based company Beep, which is testing similar systems in other neighborhoods in the US, according to its site. Beep will operate two vehicles that can hold 10 passengers each. The buses will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, with a shuttle stopping at any given point every 20 minutes.



Beep is being tested out as part of a pilot program to evaluate the adoption of driverless vehicles for public transit in San Francisco. The buses will operate without a driver seat or a steering wheel, but a human conductor who can operate the vehicle with a handheld controller will be onboard should the need arise.



“Having the attendant on board makes everyone feel comfortable,” said Tilly Chang, executive director of the San Francisco County Transportation Authority. “This is just a demonstration for now to see, what does it look like and how does it work to have a driverless shuttle in a low-volume, low-speed environment?”



San Francisco has a troubled relationship with autonomous public transit: On Thursday, a driverless taxi collided with a fire truck in San Francisco, sending one passenger to the hospital.

The car was operated by Cruise, the self-driving arm of General Motors, which said the car had just the sole passenger who was treated on scene and transported with an ambulance for “what we believe are non-severe injuries.” The company is still investigating the incident.