San Francisco Police Halt Twitter HQ Sign Change Over Permitting Issue, Box In Self-Driving Cab: ‘This Is So 2023’

Police determined that no laws had been broken, but by then, a crane had already left the site

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Workers began dismantling the iconic vertical logo at Twitter's downtown San Francisco headquarters Monday afternoon to make way for a new one featuring "X" — the brand's new name and logo.

But only the T-W-I-T-T letters were taken down before the San Francisco Police Department responded, halting the project to investigate whether the company had first obtained a permit to close parts of the street.

Meanwhile, a Cruise self-driving robotaxi briefly got stuck behind a crane and police car that were blocking part of the street. "This is so 2023," Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who represents San Francisco's District 6 told the San Francisco Standard as he watched from the sidewalk.

A worker removes letters from the Twitter sign that is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on July 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
A worker removes letters from the Twitter sign that is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on July 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Police eventually determined that no laws had been broken. The company, which is currently floundering under the leadership of the world's richest man, Elon Musk, had reportedly secured a work order for the sign change but failed to notify the building owners or security.

Copyright lawyers have scrutinized Twitter's unexpected rebranding to X — complete with a new logo featuring a bold, stylized version of the letter — believing it could breach trademark law.

Musk's X-related plans date back to 1999, when Musk set out to create a website with the address "X.com" that could serve as a repository for personal loans, banking, credit cards, and other financial needs.

The new X logo has now replaced the iconic Twitter bird in the top-left corner of the desktop version of the site, although the bird remains on mobile devices.

It's unclear when work on the sign is set to resume.

