San Francisco Mayor Proposes UC Campus in Downtown to Combat Urban Decay

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has a plan to revitalize the struggling Downtown area, and she is enlisting the help of the University of California (UC).
Breed is appealing to UC to consider establishing a campus in Downtown, which is currently afflicted by vacancies and declining property values, as reported by the San Francisco Standard.
In a letter to the UC Board of Regents, Breed declared that the campus would put students at the heart of innovation in various industries such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology.
“We believe that bringing students to a City that is both brimming with culture and serves as the region's economic powerhouse provides them with the opportunity to learn and live in a vibrant and world class metropolitan center,” Breed stated.
Furthermore, Breed dispatched a letter inviting the San Francisco Unified School District and City College of San Francisco to occupy office space Downtown. Other strategies to improve the area encompass new zoning laws, converting offices into housing, providing tax incentives, and enhancing public safety.
“Over the last several months, we've been moving forward to talk about the future of Downtown and changing our laws to make it easier to convert and fill empty space,” Breed remarked at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. “But we also have to think bigger.”
Breed asserted that the proposed campus could be a solution to the housing shortage the UC system is currently grappling with. She noted there are "a number of properties" that could be suitable for a mixed-use campus with housing, classrooms, labs, and other facilities.
“We aren't saying that all of this is absolutely going to happen, but all of it can happen and that's what we need to start thinking about,” Breed declared. “I want us to start thinking about what's possible, think bigger and bolder and better for the future of our city.”
