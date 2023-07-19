San Francisco Mayor Proposes UC Campus in Downtown to Combat Urban Decay - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

San Francisco Mayor Proposes UC Campus in Downtown to Combat Urban Decay

The campus could be a solution to the housing shortage the university system is currently grappling with

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is asking for a UC campus in the Downtown areaKelly Sullivan/Getty Images

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has a plan to revitalize the struggling Downtown area, and she is enlisting the help of the University of California (UC).

Breed is appealing to UC to consider establishing a campus in Downtown, which is currently afflicted by vacancies and declining property values, as reported by the San Francisco Standard.

In a letter to the UC Board of Regents, Breed declared that the campus would put students at the heart of innovation in various industries such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

“We believe that bringing students to a City that is both brimming with culture and serves as the region's economic powerhouse provides them with the opportunity to learn and live in a vibrant and world class metropolitan center,” Breed stated.

Read More

Furthermore, Breed dispatched a letter inviting the San Francisco Unified School District and City College of San Francisco to occupy office space Downtown. Other strategies to improve the area encompass new zoning laws, converting offices into housing, providing tax incentives, and enhancing public safety.

“Over the last several months, we've been moving forward to talk about the future of Downtown and changing our laws to make it easier to convert and fill empty space,” Breed remarked at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. “But we also have to think bigger.”

Breed asserted that the proposed campus could be a solution to the housing shortage the UC system is currently grappling with. She noted there are "a number of properties" that could be suitable for a mixed-use campus with housing, classrooms, labs, and other facilities.

“We aren't saying that all of this is absolutely going to happen, but all of it can happen and that's what we need to start thinking about,” Breed declared. “I want us to start thinking about what's possible, think bigger and bolder and better for the future of our city.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.