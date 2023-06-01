A new pilot program at the San Francisco County Jail equips each inmate with a tablet packed with both educational resources and entertainment options.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has committed an annual $500,000 to fund 1,400 tablets, ensuring each inmate receives a tablet free of charge, with no subscription or payment requirements. The Santa Cruz-based company, Nucleos, has been enlisted to initiate the program.
Mayor Breed stated, "This significant enhancement to our justice system will aid in our ongoing reform work aimed at reducing the high costs of incarceration," according to Patch.
The availability of tablets has reportedly improved inmates' mental health, enabling them to keep abreast of global happenings. These tablets can be used to watch TV shows, listen to music, and read e-books.
- Walgreens to Pay San Francisco $230 Million in Opioid Settlement
- D’Arcy Drollinger Named America’s First ‘Drag Laureate’ in San Francisco
- Fellow Inmate Arrested For Helping Accused Murderer Spring From Prison
- Documents Reveal Iconic San Francisco Buildings At Most Risk in Earthquake
- Inmate Still on Loose in Mississippi; Four Broke Out Weeks Ago from Same Jail
Facing two potential life sentences, David Thornton has used his tablet to gain a better understanding of the legal system, in hopes of contesting his impending conviction.
He told CBS News Bay Area, "It has a wealth of information; a lot of positive information to help you improve yourself if you're willing to make that effort. And it's free."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- E. Jean Carroll Working On Romance Novel With Mary TrumpNews
- Mother and Daughter Who Fled Syrian Civil War Graduate College TogetherNews
- Wisconsin Man Awaiting Trial for Theft of Police Cruiser Arrested for Stealing Another Squad Car: ReportNews
- Tree of Life Survivor Recounts Horrifying Day Using Active Shooter Defense Training at Suspect’s TrialNews
- Jury Can’t Agree in Case of Man Accused of Stealing $9M in CryptoNews
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’News
- New York Times in Turmoil Over Elizabeth Holmes Profile as Some Criticize Reporter for Being ‘Rolled’ by FraudsterNews
- US Hits Pause On Nuclear Cooperation with RussiaNews
- Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials WarnNews
- North Korea Releases Rare Photos of Failed Satelite Launch AttemptNews
- Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June HeatNews
- 45 Bags of Human Remains Found in Mexico During Search for Group of Missing Young PeopleNews