A new pilot program at the San Francisco County Jail equips each inmate with a tablet packed with both educational resources and entertainment options.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has committed an annual $500,000 to fund 1,400 tablets, ensuring each inmate receives a tablet free of charge, with no subscription or payment requirements. The Santa Cruz-based company, Nucleos, has been enlisted to initiate the program.

Mayor Breed stated, "This significant enhancement to our justice system will aid in our ongoing reform work aimed at reducing the high costs of incarceration," according to Patch.

The availability of tablets has reportedly improved inmates' mental health, enabling them to keep abreast of global happenings. These tablets can be used to watch TV shows, listen to music, and read e-books.

Facing two potential life sentences, David Thornton has used his tablet to gain a better understanding of the legal system, in hopes of contesting his impending conviction.

He told CBS News Bay Area, "It has a wealth of information; a lot of positive information to help you improve yourself if you're willing to make that effort. And it's free."