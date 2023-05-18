The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    D’Arcy Drollinger Named America’s First ‘Drag Laureate’ in San Francisco

    Los Angeles also plans to appoint its first Drag Laureate later this month.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    FilmMagic

    D'Arcy Drollinger, a well-known drag performer and owner of the Oasis Cabaret & Nightclub, has been named the first-ever drag laureate in America. The city of San Francisco appointed her to the role, which will last for 18 months and include a stipend of $55,000, according to the Associated Press.

    As drag laureate, Drollinger will produce and participate in drag events and work with city officials to ensure San Francisco's history of drag is "shared, honored, and preserved." Drollinger hopes the position will help critics see that drag is something to celebrate rather than be afraid of.

    San Francisco Mayor London Breed praised Drollinger as "a bright star in San Francisco" and "a leader in this community," according to AP.

    While Drollinger is the first drag laureate in the United States, she will not be the last. Los Angeles is expected to name its own inaugural drag laureate later this month, and New York City Councilmember Kristin Richardson Johnson has fought for the city to get a drag laureate since 2021.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.