D'Arcy Drollinger, a well-known drag performer and owner of the Oasis Cabaret & Nightclub, has been named the first-ever drag laureate in America. The city of San Francisco appointed her to the role, which will last for 18 months and include a stipend of $55,000, according to the Associated Press.
As drag laureate, Drollinger will produce and participate in drag events and work with city officials to ensure San Francisco's history of drag is "shared, honored, and preserved." Drollinger hopes the position will help critics see that drag is something to celebrate rather than be afraid of.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed praised Drollinger as "a bright star in San Francisco" and "a leader in this community," according to AP.
While Drollinger is the first drag laureate in the United States, she will not be the last. Los Angeles is expected to name its own inaugural drag laureate later this month, and New York City Councilmember Kristin Richardson Johnson has fought for the city to get a drag laureate since 2021.
