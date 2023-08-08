San Francisco Archdiocese Nearing Bankruptcy After Flood of Sex Abuse Lawsuits

The San Franciso Archdiocese is heading for bankruptcy, the Archbishop warns, as the cost of hundreds of sexual assault-related lawsuits against the church continues to pile up.

“After much contemplation and prayer, I wish to inform you that a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization is very likely,” Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone said according to the San Francisco Standard.



Cordileone said the bankruptcy will not hinder the operations of the church’s schools or parishes. He also said the cases mainly involve priests who are either dead or not part of the ministry.

Many of the cases resurfaced after California removed the statute of limitations on sexual abuse accusations for nonprofits in 2019 and more broadly to the general public at the beginning of this year.

“In addition to deceased individuals who can no longer defend themselves, a significant number of these claims include unnamed individuals or named individuals who are unknown to the Archdiocese,” Cordileone said.

The San Francisco parish’s decision comes only a few months after the Catholic Diocese of Oakland filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in lew of 330 lawsuits.

Melanie Sakoda, a spokesperson for the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) told The Standard she doesn’t buy into the San Fransico Archdiocese’s need to file bankruptcy.

“We seriously doubt that the Archdiocese of San Francisco does not have the assets to settle these lawsuits,” she said in an email.

Sakoda went on to claim the church may be “morally bankrupt.”

There are hundreds of instances of abuse facilitated by priests have been reported in just the state of California, and the list continues to grow.

Cordielone himself has overseen years-long lawsuits that have cost the church millions — in one case he oversaw an $87 million settlement.

