San Franciscans ‘More Pessimistic Than They’ve Ever Been’ About City Cleanliness, Crime: Poll

According to a recent poll by the city's Chamber of Commerce, over three-quarters of San Francisco residents believe their city is on the wrong track. Top concerns include street cleanliness and a severe shortage of downtown housing.
The poll reveals that 60% of voters consider crime a significant issue, a sharp increase from the 26% recorded in 2020. Furthermore, less than one-third of respondents feel safe visiting downtown at night, and a mere 26% frequent downtown more than thrice a week.
Chamber President Rodney Fong, presenting the poll results, said locals are more downbeat about San Francisco than ever before. However, he acknowledged a strong sense of resilience among residents.
San Francisco's recovery from the pandemic has been challenging, leading the San Francisco Chronicle to describe the city as being in a "doom loop". With nearly 30% of downtown offices remaining vacant due to remote work, the city's problems have been compounded.
Additionally, the city's cost of living, estimated at 79% above the national average, has worsened homelessness. As of April, the median home sale price in the city soared to over $1.3 million, as per RedFin data.
Former District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled last year amid criticism of his perceived lenient stance on crime, believed to have caused a crime wave in the city.
Mayor London Breed, leading the city since 2018, is proposing a strategic plan to revitalize San Francisco, including efforts to attract new industries and transforming the downtown area into a cultural and artistic hub.
