San Diego Stores Board up Beachfront Windows as California Prepares For Hurricane Hilary’s Imminent Arrival  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)

San Diego Stores Board up Beachfront Windows as California Prepares For Hurricane Hilary’s Imminent Arrival 

Parts of the Southwestern U.S. could see historic amounts of rainfall

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The wind blows in Los Cerritos community in La Paz, Baja California State, Mexico, during the passage of Hurricane Hilary, on August 19, 2023. Hilary continued on a steady path toward Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday as a powerful hurricane that officials warned could bring “potentially catastrophic” flooding there and to parts of the US Southwest. The storm weakened Saturday from a powerful Category 4 to Category 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Beachfront businesses in San Diego and Imperial Beach have begun filling sandbags and boarding up their windows ahead of Hurricane Hilary's expected landfall, bracing for what will be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California area in nearly 100 years.

Hilary was downgraded Saturday morning from a powerful category 4 storm into a category 3, now packing 115 mph sustained winds, according to the 11 a.m. PT update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Hilary is projected to hit the coast of Mexico sometime this evening or on Sunday morning. The San Diego area is under a tropical storm watch.

Dottie Necool, general manager of the Sand Castle Inn in Imperial Beach, said her staff is folding up chairs from the patio and tying them down. Necool said she’ll stay at the office during the storm to make sure everything at her business remains safe, according to a report from CBS8.

Emergency officials in South Bay have advised residents to prepare for the storm by having enough food, water, flashlights and batteries in case they lose power. They also advise to “stay indoors, hunker down and don’t drive” if it’s not necessary.

Parts of South Bay are prone to flooding even during small rain showers. Hilary could drop up to 3 inches of rain in a short amount of time and winds can be up to 75 mph as it passes through San Diego.

The hurricane center said parts of the Southwestern U.S. could see “potentially historic amounts of rainfall” and is expected to cause “flash, urban, and arroyo flooding including landslides, mudslides and debris flows.”

“Preparations for flooding impacts should be completed as soon as possible, as heavy rainfall will begin well in advance of the center,” the center stated. “Dangerous to locally catastrophic flooding impacts are expected late tonight through early Monday.”

Read More

The last time a tropical storm hit California was 1939, which was remnants of a hurricane.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.