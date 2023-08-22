Texas Woman Who Had Spear Thrown at Car by Unknown Attacker Shows Terrifying Aftermath in Viral Video

In an event she describes as an "unprovoked" and "random" act, Shavone Canales narrowly escaped injury when a five-foot-long spear unexpectedly hit her car windshield.
Canales reported she was driving near Interstate 10 and FM 16 shortly after 9 p.m. when her windshield suddenly shattered. The weapon struck the glass, landing just inches above her lap, as reported by local station KSAT12.
Though she was unharmed, the shock of the incident lingered. "It was a pretty scary event. I was not expecting that," she said on Monday morning.
Canales dialed 911 immediately after the harrowing encounter.
“It was not road rage or anything,” she emphasized. “This was unprovoked and just completely random.”
In a TikTok video Canales shared, which shows police extracting the spear from her car, an audible comment from an officer underscores the gravity:
"You could have died."
The initial police report indicates that authorities have yet to identify the assailant and are uncertain of any motive behind the attack.
Canales shared her fears about the incident, saying, “I think they’re trying to intentionally hurt somebody.” She added, “I’m just thankful to be alive because I have kids.”
While she escaped physical harm, Canales added that the windshield damage will set her back approximately $400.
